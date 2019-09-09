Skip Navigation
World News

Netanyahu says Iran had another secret nuclear weapons development site

Key Points
  • Netanyahu said that Tehran had been developing nuclear weapons at a secret site in Iran.
  • Iran destroyed the site when it realized that Israel had uncovered it, he said.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem March 5, 2017.
Abir Sultan | Pool | Reuters

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Tehran had been developing nuclear weapons at a secret site in Abadeh in Iran.

It was the first time that Netanyahu had identified the site, which, he said, was discovered in a trove of Iranian documents Israel previously obtained and released publicly last year.

"In this site, Iran conducted experiments to develop nuclear weapons," Netanyahu said, adding that it was south of Iranian city of Isfahan.

Iran destroyed the site when it realized that Israel had uncovered it, he said.

Netanyahu's broadcast comments the day after Reuters revealed that the IAEA found traces of Uranium at a different site that Iran had yet to explain.

