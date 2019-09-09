Netanyahu says Iran had another secret nuclear weapons development site

Stocks are set to surpass their July records, yet the view and the mood are a bit different now.Trading Nationread more
Hedge fund Elliott Management released a letter critiquing AT&T's acquisition missteps and questioning the strategic value of owning Time Warner.Technologyread more
If the two countries can't strike "a deal that's good for us," then President Trump is "perfectly fine continuing the tariffs," Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says.Politicsread more
Mortgage rates are around the lowest in three years, but buyers are suddenly much more cautious about purchasing a home. Competition is cooling, and consequently sellers can...Real Estateread more
Putting all that together paints a daunting picture but one that requires nuance to understand. Paramount is realizing that not all of the debt obligations are set in stone.Economyread more
In June, the SEC voted to approve new rules that call for brokers to act in the best interest of their clients when advising them on investments.Marketsread more
AT&T jumps after Elliott Management announces one of its largest investments ever and proposes a number of changes to improve stock value.Marketsread more
Nissan Motor CEO Hiroto Saikawa is stepping down after an internal company investigation revealed falsified documents that boosted his compensation in 2013 by about $900,000.Autosread more
However, CNBC's Jim Cramer suggests that past support of GOP policies does not seem to outweigh President Trump's hatred of CNN.Investingread more
Trump is glad to hear of Elliott's stake in AT&T, saying that the activist could help the CNN-parent curb "Fake News."Marketsread more
Federal health officials slammed vaping company Juul on Monday for illegally advertising its nicotine pods as a safer alternative to cigarettes, threatening to fine or even...Health and Scienceread more
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Tehran had been developing nuclear weapons at a secret site in Abadeh in Iran.
It was the first time that Netanyahu had identified the site, which, he said, was discovered in a trove of Iranian documents Israel previously obtained and released publicly last year.
"In this site, Iran conducted experiments to develop nuclear weapons," Netanyahu said, adding that it was south of Iranian city of Isfahan.
Iran destroyed the site when it realized that Israel had uncovered it, he said.
Netanyahu's broadcast comments the day after Reuters revealed that the IAEA found traces of Uranium at a different site that Iran had yet to explain.