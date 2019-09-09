Netflix rises after Bank of America says it's 'seeing significant reacceleration' in mobile app downloads

AT&T jumps after Elliott Management announces one of its largest investments ever and proposes a number of changes to improve stock value.Marketsread more
Trump is glad to hear of Elliott's stake in AT&T, saying that the activist could help the the CNN-parent curb "Fake News."Marketsread more
Stocks are set to surpass their July records, yet the view and the mood are a bit different now.Trading Nationread more
Novartis Chief Executive Vas Narasimhan, facing an uproar over data manipulation involving $2.1 million gene therapy Zolgensma, pledged on Monday to tell regulators quickly if...Biotech and Pharmaceuticalsread more
Nissan Motor CEO Hiroto Saikawa is stepping down after an internal company investigation revealed falsified documents that boosted his compensation in 2013 by about $900,000.Autosread more
Facebook is under fresh scrutiny, but the increased regulatory pressure from federal and state agencies hasn't deterred this Piper Jaffray technician.Trading Nationread more
Democrats are prioritizing action on gun control as they return from Congress's summer vacation on Monday.Politicsread more
Bank of America credited the highly-anticipated release of the third season of "Stranger Things" for helping drive the downloads.Technologyread more
No wonder Popeyes ran out of its new chicken sandwich.Investingread more
Amazon plans to add more than 30,000 full and part-time jobs in the corporate, tech and customer fulfillment departments.Retailread more
Netflix is "seeing significant reacceleration" in mobile app downloads in the third quarter of 2019 Bank of America analysts said in a note Monday.
Netflix shares reacted to the note by rising more than 2% Monday morning.
The firm credited the popularity of summer releases including the third season of "Stranger Things" for a 30% quarter-over-quarter increase in downloads. The analysts used mobile app download and revenue data from SensorTower.
Netflix downloads in the third quarter of 2019 are up 18% year over year, according to the note. In the U.S., downloads are up 6%, while international downloads are up 21%, the analysts wrote.
The app download numbers don't necessarily translate to subscribers. Last quarter, Netflix reported a rare loss in U.S. subscribers while missing analysts expectations for international paid subscriber adds. At the time, Netflix blamed its content slate for the weak numbers, but touted the highly-anticipated release of "Stranger Things" as a reason to be hopeful for the third quarter.
--Michael Bloom contributed to this report.