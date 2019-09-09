Nissan CEO Saikawa to step down on September 16

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

DocuSign rises more than 21% on revenue beat and strong guidance

The enterprise cloud company beat analyst expectations on revenue and provided strong guidance for the next quarter and full fiscal year.

CNBC Disruptor 50read more

Here's how the recent Twitter attacks probably happened

Scammers are increasingly using SIM swapping as a means of taking over phones and going after online accounts.

Technologyread more

House Democrats investigating Pence's stay at Trump golf resort...

Two Democratic-led House committees seek documents related to Pence's stay at a Trump golf club in Ireland and Trump's offer to host the next G-7 summit.

Politicsread more

Glossier poaches Amazon exec Melissa Eamer to join the beauty...

The online beauty brand, valued at $1.2 billion, has been building out its bench of top leaders. Glossier CEO and founder Emily Weiss sees room for growth as no one beauty...

Retailread more

Cramer to Fed chief Powell: Just admit you were wrong on rates...

"The Fed chair should be bullied by the bond market. And the bond market is saying, 'Whoa, are you wrong,'" says CNBC's Jim Cramer.

Investingread more

Mohamed El-Erian on the bond markets: 'If you stick with the old...

Economist Mohamed El-Erian told CNBC Friday that investors need to think differently about the global bond market.

Marketsread more

Apple poised to report huge growth in App Store sales, Morgan...

Morgan Stanley says Apple's App Store could show better-than-expected revenue growth in the current quarter.

Technologyread more

New York attorney general probes Facebook for possible antitrust...

Attorneys general of Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee and the District of Columbia will join the probe.

Technologyread more

CEO spending $100 million on digital ads: Twitter and Snap aren't...

Fanatics spends big on Facebook, Google instead of smaller platforms.

Technologyread more

One surging chip stock is leading the pack, and more gains are...

Positive U.S.-China trade headlines are giving the tech sector a boost and chip stock Nvidia could ride the wave higher, says Todd Gordon.

Trading Nationread more

American Airlines mechanic charged with sabotaging a plane

An American Airlines mechanic has been arrested and charged with sabotaging a plane after he allegedly obstructed a plane's navigation system, prompting the crew to abort...

Airlinesread more

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz says he will not run for...

Earlier this year, he said that he was "seriously thinking" of running for president "as a centrist independent," prompting worries among Democrats that he could split the...

2020 Electionsread more
Autos

Nissan CEO Saikawa to step down on September 16

Hiroto Saikawa, president and chief executive officer of Nissan Motor Co., speaks to a member of the media in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
Noriko Hayashi | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Nissan Motor's embattled chief executive Hiroto Saikawa will step down on September 16 and will be temporarily replaced by Chief Operating Officer Yasuhiro Yamauchi, the automaker's board chairman said on Monday.

"Saikawa recently has indicated his inclination to resign, and in line with his desire to pass the baton to a new generation of leaders at Nissan, he will resign on Sept. 16," Chairman Yasushi Kimura told reporters.

The company said in a statement it aimed to find a permanent replacement by the end of October.

Related Tags
Next Article
Key Points
  • Apple on Monday denied most of what is in a report which alleges that the iPhone-maker and its manufacturing partner Foxconn violated Chinese labor law.
  • A report by China Labor Watch, a New York City-based labor watchdog, claimed around 50% of the workforce employed in August at the largest iPhone factory in Zhengzhou, China, were temporary hires — also known as "dispatch" workers.
  • Chinese labor on the other hand states temporary workers cannot exceed 10% of the total employed workers, according to the report.