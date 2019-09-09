Skip Navigation
'American Idol's' Adam Lambert listed his LA home for $3.35 million — take a look inside

Inside Adam Lambert's West Hollywood Hills estate listed for $3.35 million
Singer-songwriter Adam Lambert has put his West Hollywood Hills home on the market for $3.35 million. The "American Idol" season 8 runner-up, who has been touring with several remaining members of Queen, most recently in The Rhapsody Tour, bought the house for just under $3 million in 2014, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Built in 1947, the home has been renovated and expanded to nearly 4,000 square feet. It has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, formal rooms, family rooms and a chef's kitchen, according to the listing.

Take a look inside.

The property is gated, sitting above Sunset Strip on a 9,262 square foot lot.

Outside is an outdoor living space, a fire pit, reflecting pools and a spa.

The kitchen has high-end appliances and marble finishes.

The master suite has city views, a seating area, walk-in closet and a marble bath with private balcony.

Lambert is one of "Idol's" most successful alumni — he topped Forbes Top-Earning American Idols list in 2015 (the most recent year Forbes put out that ranking), pulling $10 million that year.

