Vandalism at Trump's Bedminster, New Jersey, golf course under investigation by prosecutor's office

A view of the entrance to Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster Township, New Jersey.

A New Jersey prosecutor's office is investigating vandalism at President Donald Trump's golf club in New Jersey, an official said Monday.

The official would not provide details of the vandalism at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

"It's a very active and ongoing investigation," said Detective Jeanne Trillhaase of the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office, which is handling the probe.

"There was property damage at that property."

On Friday, Washington Post reporter David Fahrentold, who has extensively covered Trump's businesses, tweeted that he had heard reports of vandalism to the golf course's putting greens.