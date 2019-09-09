Rafael Nadal beats Daniil Medvedev to win US Open and claim 19th Grand Slam title

Skip Navigation
Top Stories

Fed chief Powell says trade policy is weighing on investment...

"I think it is the case that uncertainty around trade policy is causing some companies to hold back now on investment," Jerome Powell says.

The Fedread more

Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

CNBC studied the net changes by industry for August jobs based on the data from the Labor Department.

Economyread more

Stocks look to reclaim their all-time highs in the week ahead

Stocks will look next week to reclaim their record highs amid a slew of economic data while trade fears decrease.

Market Insiderread more

August jobs miss expectations — Cramer and other experts on what...

It was a softer August in the job market than anticipated. CNBC's Jim Cramer and four other experts lay out what this means for the Fed, the economy and the markets.

Trading Nationread more

Symantec pops on report that private-equity firms made buyout...

An exit to private equity could provide shelter for a company whose revenue growth has slowed in recent years and that has cycled through CEOs.

Technologyread more

Google files patent for using A.I. to track a baby's body and eye...

In a patent application published this week, Google indicated it's looking into how artificial intelligence can be used to watch for abnormal behavior in babies.

Technologyread more

Powell says the Fed is not forecasting or expecting a recession

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says the central bank's pivot this year to lower interest rates has helped sustain U.S. economic growth.

The Fedread more

Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac shares tumble as Treasury overhaul plan...

Shares of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac slumped on Friday amid disappointment over a long-awaited U.S. Treasury Department plan to begin recapitalizing the mortgage giants and...

Marketsread more

Alphabet confirms that DOJ is pursuing antitrust review

In a regulatory filing on Friday, Alphabet confirmed that it received a "civil investigative demand" from the DOJ.

Technologyread more

Job growth falls short of expectations as August payrolls rise...

The increase fell short of Wall Street estimates for 150,000, while the unemployment rate stayed at 3.7%, as expected.

Jobsread more

The 10-year yield hasn't done this in 20 years, and it could be a...

The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury hasn't been this oversold since 1998, and that could mean rates are due for a lift, says Miller Tabak's Matt Maley.

Trading Nationread more

DocuSign rises more than 21% on revenue beat and strong guidance

The enterprise cloud company beat analyst expectations on revenue and provided strong guidance for the next quarter and full fiscal year.

CNBC Disruptor 50read more
Sports

Rafael Nadal beats Daniil Medvedev to win US Open and claim 19th Grand Slam title

Key Points
  • This one was not easy for the second-seeded Nadal. That's because after Nadal grabbed the opening two sets and went up a break in third, Medvedev mounted a charge, shifting styles and rattling Nadal.
  • Nadal is now only one major trophy behind Roger Federer for the most by a man in tennis history.
Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after winning his Men's Singles final match against Daniil Medvedev of Russia on day fourteen of the 2019 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 08, 2019 in the Queens borough of New York City.
Al Bello | Getty Images

Rafael Nadal held off a strong comeback bid to win his 19th Grand Slam title by edging Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4 in a thrilling U.S. Open final that lasted nearly five hours Sunday.

This one was not easy for the second-seeded Nadal. Not at all. That's because after Nadal grabbed the opening two sets and went up a break in third, Medvedev mounted a charge, shifting styles and rattling Nadal.

Medvedev broke in the last game of each of the next two sets to force a fifth. But his attempt to become the first man since 1949 to win a U.S. Open final after trailing by two sets to none came up just short.

Nadal broke to lead 3-2 in the fifth and again for 5-2. But he failed to serve out the victory there, double-faulting on break point, then couldn't convert two match points at 5-3.

At 5-4, Nadal saved a break point, and finally converted his third championship point to earn his fourth trophy at Flushing Meadows.

Add that to 12 at the French Open, two at Wimbledon and one at the Australian Open, and Nadal is now only one major trophy behind Roger Federer for the most by a man in tennis history.

