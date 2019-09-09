Retail discounter Fred's files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, to close all its stores

AT&T jumps after Elliott Management announces one of its largest investments ever and proposes a number of changes to improve stock value.Marketsread more
Trump is glad to hear of Elliott's stake in AT&T, saying that the activist could help the CNN-parent curb "Fake News."Marketsread more
Stocks are set to surpass their July records, yet the view and the mood are a bit different now.Trading Nationread more
Nissan Motor CEO Hiroto Saikawa is stepping down after an internal company investigation revealed falsified documents that boosted his compensation in 2013 by about $900,000.Autosread more
If the two countries can't strike "a deal that's good for us," then President Trump is "perfectly fine continuing the tariffs," Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says.Politicsread more
The police officers, who were already in the area, reportedly responded less than a minute after the gunman began shooting.Politicsread more
In June, the SEC voted to approve new rules that call for brokers to act in the best interest of their clients when advising them on investments.Marketsread more
Whether or not a recession is just around the corner is a hotly debated topic among U.S. stock market watchers.Investingread more
Mortgage rates are around the lowest in three years, but buyers are suddenly much more cautious about purchasing a home. Competition is cooling, and consequently sellers can...Real Estateread more
As the Trump administration pushes for swift approval of the USMCA trade deal, Democrats are working through labor and environmental concerns.Politicsread more
Over the past year, the company has grappled with falling sales at Victoria's Secret, as its board has been thrust into the spotlight following an activist campaign and...Retailread more
Discount retailer Fred's announced Monday it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and closing all of its stores.
The company said liquidation sales at retail locations will be completed over the next 60 days.
The bankruptcy is a sign that cost-cutting measures such as the shuttering of hundreds of unprofitable stores and inventory clearance sales didn't work. Fred's has been reporting yearly losses since 2015, and sold its pharmacy files to Walgreens in 2018. Merger talks with Walgreens and Rite Aid had also fallen through in June 2017 amid federal antitrust concerns, leaving the fate of the company uncertain.
"Despite our team's best efforts, we were not able to avoid this outcome," said CEO Joe Anto. "I want to thank all of our employees for their hard work and continued support of the Company as we wind-down our operations."
The news is another step down in the retail sector's long fall. Since 2017, once-giants such as Barneys, Sears, Toys 'R Us and Mattress Firm have also filed for bankruptcy. Some have been unable to emerge from the process, resulting in hundreds of store closures.
As of May 4, the company operated 556 discount merchandise stores in 15 states across the southeast, according to a recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. That also included 169 full service pharmacies.
The company said it expects to continue filling pharmacy prescriptions at most of its pharmacy locations. Fred's has also filed a motion to enter into a proposed debtor-in-possession financing agreement with the company's existing lenders, which would provide up to $35 million in new funding.