Three options strategies for the week: September 9, 2019

AT&T jumps after activist Elliott takes $3.2 billion stake, sees...

AT&T jumps after Elliott Management announces one of its largest investments ever and proposes a number of changes to improve stock value.

Markets

Trump says it's 'great news' activist investor involved with AT&T

Trump is glad to hear of Elliott's stake in AT&T, saying that the activist could help the the CNN-parent curb "Fake News."

Markets

Stocks are poised to hit a new record this week

Stocks are set to surpass their July records, yet the view and the mood are a bit different now.

Trading Nation

Novartis CEO promises to speed data integrity disclosures

Novartis Chief Executive Vas Narasimhan, facing an uproar over data manipulation involving $2.1 million gene therapy Zolgensma, pledged on Monday to tell regulators quickly if...

Biotech and Pharmaceuticals

Nissan's scandal deepens as CEO resigns after admitting to...

Nissan Motor CEO Hiroto Saikawa is stepping down after an internal company investigation revealed falsified documents that boosted his compensation in 2013 by about $900,000.

Autos

Watch out for this key level in Facebook, Piper Jaffray technical...

Facebook is under fresh scrutiny, but the increased regulatory pressure from federal and state agencies hasn't deterred this Piper Jaffray technician.

Trading Nation

Democrats demand action from Trump on gun control as Congress...

Democrats are prioritizing action on gun control as they return from Congress's summer vacation on Monday.

Politics

Netflix rises after BofA says there's 'reacceleration' in mobile...

Bank of America credited the highly-anticipated release of the third season of "Stranger Things" for helping drive the downloads.

Technology

Popeyes sold an estimated 1,000 chicken sandwiches a day,...

No wonder Popeyes ran out of its new chicken sandwich.

Investing

Amazon to add more than 30,000 permanent jobs, hold career fair

Amazon plans to add more than 30,000 full and part-time jobs in the corporate, tech and customer fulfillment departments.

Retail

'Federal reckoning' needed after vaping-linked deaths, says...

Health and Science

What to expect from Apple's annual iPhone launch this week

Expect new iPhones, probably with the "11" moniker, plus updates to Apple Watch, AirPods and perhaps a new device to help you find your lost keys.

Technology

Three options strategies for the week: September 9, 2019

Tyler Bailey
VIDEO1:2001:20
The Final Call: LULU, XLI & AAPL
Options Action

The "Options Action" traders share three options trading strategies to kick off the week.

Carter Worth and Mike Khouw looked at buying a put spread in the Industrials ETF.

Dan Nathan illustrated call buying in Apple.

Khouw also broke down a call spread risk reversal trade in Lululemon.

Disclaimer

Trader disclosure: Mike Khouw is long HAL. Dan Nathan is Long EA Sept call calendar. DIS Sept call calendar. EEM Oct put spread. XLF Oct put spread. XRT Oct put spread.