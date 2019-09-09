Three options strategies for the week: September 9, 2019

AT&T jumps after Elliott Management announces one of its largest investments ever and proposes a number of changes to improve stock value.Marketsread more
Trump is glad to hear of Elliott's stake in AT&T, saying that the activist could help the the CNN-parent curb "Fake News."Marketsread more
Stocks are set to surpass their July records, yet the view and the mood are a bit different now.Trading Nationread more
Novartis Chief Executive Vas Narasimhan, facing an uproar over data manipulation involving $2.1 million gene therapy Zolgensma, pledged on Monday to tell regulators quickly if...Biotech and Pharmaceuticalsread more
Nissan Motor CEO Hiroto Saikawa is stepping down after an internal company investigation revealed falsified documents that boosted his compensation in 2013 by about $900,000.Autosread more
Facebook is under fresh scrutiny, but the increased regulatory pressure from federal and state agencies hasn't deterred this Piper Jaffray technician.Trading Nationread more
Democrats are prioritizing action on gun control as they return from Congress's summer vacation on Monday.Politicsread more
Bank of America credited the highly-anticipated release of the third season of "Stranger Things" for helping drive the downloads.Technologyread more
No wonder Popeyes ran out of its new chicken sandwich.Investingread more
Amazon plans to add more than 30,000 full and part-time jobs in the corporate, tech and customer fulfillment departments.Retailread more
The "Options Action" traders share three options trading strategies to kick off the week.
Carter Worth and Mike Khouw looked at buying a put spread in the Industrials ETF.
Dan Nathan illustrated call buying in Apple.
Khouw also broke down a call spread risk reversal trade in Lululemon.
Trader disclosure: Mike Khouw is long HAL. Dan Nathan is Long EA Sept call calendar. DIS Sept call calendar. EEM Oct put spread. XLF Oct put spread. XRT Oct put spread.