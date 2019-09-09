UK parliament to be suspended on Monday until October: PM Johnson's spokesman

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

DocuSign rises more than 21% on revenue beat and strong guidance

The enterprise cloud company beat analyst expectations on revenue and provided strong guidance for the next quarter and full fiscal year.

CNBC Disruptor 50read more

Here's how the recent Twitter attacks probably happened

Scammers are increasingly using SIM swapping as a means of taking over phones and going after online accounts.

Technologyread more

House Democrats investigating Pence's stay at Trump golf resort...

Two Democratic-led House committees seek documents related to Pence's stay at a Trump golf club in Ireland and Trump's offer to host the next G-7 summit.

Politicsread more

Glossier poaches Amazon exec Melissa Eamer to join the beauty...

The online beauty brand, valued at $1.2 billion, has been building out its bench of top leaders. Glossier CEO and founder Emily Weiss sees room for growth as no one beauty...

Retailread more

Cramer to Fed chief Powell: Just admit you were wrong on rates...

"The Fed chair should be bullied by the bond market. And the bond market is saying, 'Whoa, are you wrong,'" says CNBC's Jim Cramer.

Investingread more

Mohamed El-Erian on the bond markets: 'If you stick with the old...

Economist Mohamed El-Erian told CNBC Friday that investors need to think differently about the global bond market.

Marketsread more

Apple poised to report huge growth in App Store sales, Morgan...

Morgan Stanley says Apple's App Store could show better-than-expected revenue growth in the current quarter.

Technologyread more

New York attorney general probes Facebook for possible antitrust...

Attorneys general of Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee and the District of Columbia will join the probe.

Technologyread more

CEO spending $100 million on digital ads: Twitter and Snap aren't...

Fanatics spends big on Facebook, Google instead of smaller platforms.

Technologyread more

One surging chip stock is leading the pack, and more gains are...

Positive U.S.-China trade headlines are giving the tech sector a boost and chip stock Nvidia could ride the wave higher, says Todd Gordon.

Trading Nationread more

American Airlines mechanic charged with sabotaging a plane

An American Airlines mechanic has been arrested and charged with sabotaging a plane after he allegedly obstructed a plane's navigation system, prompting the crew to abort...

Airlinesread more

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz says he will not run for...

Earlier this year, he said that he was "seriously thinking" of running for president "as a centrist independent," prompting worries among Democrats that he could split the...

2020 Electionsread more
Brexit

UK parliament to be suspended on Monday until October: PM Johnson's spokesman

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a speech at 10 Downing Street on September 2, 2019 in London, England.
Chris J Ratcliffe | Getty Images

The British parliament will be suspended at the end of business on Monday until the middle of next month, the spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

A bill to prevent Britain leaving the European Union on Oct. 31 without a deal by forcing Johnson to seek a delay is due to become law on Monday but the spokesman said the government would not seek any extension to the deadline.

The prime minister will not sanction any more pointless delays to Brexit, the spokesman added, and lawmakers should vote for a snap election which Johnson will call for later on Monday to resolve the issue.

Related Tags