UK parliament to be suspended on Monday until October: PM Johnson's spokesman

The enterprise cloud company beat analyst expectations on revenue and provided strong guidance for the next quarter and full fiscal year.CNBC Disruptor 50read more
Scammers are increasingly using SIM swapping as a means of taking over phones and going after online accounts.Technologyread more
Two Democratic-led House committees seek documents related to Pence's stay at a Trump golf club in Ireland and Trump's offer to host the next G-7 summit.Politicsread more
The online beauty brand, valued at $1.2 billion, has been building out its bench of top leaders. Glossier CEO and founder Emily Weiss sees room for growth as no one beauty...Retailread more
"The Fed chair should be bullied by the bond market. And the bond market is saying, 'Whoa, are you wrong,'" says CNBC's Jim Cramer.Investingread more
Economist Mohamed El-Erian told CNBC Friday that investors need to think differently about the global bond market.Marketsread more
Morgan Stanley says Apple's App Store could show better-than-expected revenue growth in the current quarter.Technologyread more
Attorneys general of Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee and the District of Columbia will join the probe.Technologyread more
Fanatics spends big on Facebook, Google instead of smaller platforms.Technologyread more
Positive U.S.-China trade headlines are giving the tech sector a boost and chip stock Nvidia could ride the wave higher, says Todd Gordon.Trading Nationread more
An American Airlines mechanic has been arrested and charged with sabotaging a plane after he allegedly obstructed a plane's navigation system, prompting the crew to abort...Airlinesread more
The British parliament will be suspended at the end of business on Monday until the middle of next month, the spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.
A bill to prevent Britain leaving the European Union on Oct. 31 without a deal by forcing Johnson to seek a delay is due to become law on Monday but the spokesman said the government would not seek any extension to the deadline.
The prime minister will not sanction any more pointless delays to Brexit, the spokesman added, and lawmakers should vote for a snap election which Johnson will call for later on Monday to resolve the issue.