US Open winner Rafael Nadal: It's 'impossible' to have a successful career without this one thing

Rafael Nadal won yet another U.S. Open men's championship on Sunday night, defeating 23-year-old Russian Daniil Medvedev.

In winning the fourth U.S. Open of his career — and his 19th Grand Slam title overall, one shy of the all-time record — the 33-year-old Nadal had to outlast a player 10 years his junior in a nearly five-hour, five-set match. Nadal won $3.85 million as the 2019 men's U.S. Open champion, and he's now won more than $115 million in total career prize money.

Nadal, who won his first-ever Grand Slam title as a 19-year-old at the 2005 French Open, has experienced massive and sustained success for well over a decade even as he's battled injuries that threatened his career at times.

Two days before Nadal's championship match on Sunday, the Spaniard was asked about the secret to his lasting success.

"[The] secret is probably the passion and the love for what you are doing," Nadal told a crowd of fans who had just watched him defeat Italian tennis player Matteo Berrettini in the U.S. Open semifinals.

"It's impossible to have a successful and very long career if you really don't love what you do," Nadal added.

Nadal has been known throughout his career for being a passionate and intense competitor who, despite years of success, still seeks perfection on the court, even when he's only practicing. "In practice, he's searching constantly for the perfect shot, the perfect forehand," former tennis champion Mats Wilander recently told The New York Times about watching Nadal prepare for a match.