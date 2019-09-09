US Treasury yields higher ahead of new data

"I think it is the case that uncertainty around trade policy is causing some companies to hold back now on investment," Jerome Powell says.The Fedread more
U.S. government debt prices were lower Monday morning, following disappointing Chinese exports data.
At around 04:04 ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 1.5976%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at around 2.0727%.
New data out of China showed that exports unexpectedly fell in August with a large contraction for shipments to the United States. The drop indicates further weakness in the world's second largest economy and puts further pressure on Chinese lawmakers to announce new economic stimulus.
Market sentiment is also somewhat cautious on the back of a disappointing U.S. jobs report at the end of last week.
On the data front, there will be new consumer credit figures out at 3:00 p.m. ET.
The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $87 billion in 13 and 26-week bills.