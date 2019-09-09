WeWork's valuation could fall below $20 billion in IPO

AT&T jumps after Elliott Management announces one of its largest investments ever and proposes a number of changes to improve stock value.Marketsread more
Trump is glad to hear of Elliott's stake in AT&T, saying that the activist could help the CNN-parent curb "Fake News."
Stocks are set to surpass their July records, yet the view and the mood are a bit different now.
Nissan Motor CEO Hiroto Saikawa is stepping down after an internal company investigation revealed falsified documents that boosted his compensation in 2013 by about $900,000.
If the two countries can't strike "a deal that's good for us," then President Trump is "perfectly fine continuing the tariffs," Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says.
The police officers, who were already in the area, reportedly responded less than a minute after the gunman began shooting.
In June, the SEC voted to approve new rules that call for brokers to act in the best interest of their clients when advising them on investments.
Whether or not a recession is just around the corner is a hotly debated topic among U.S. stock market watchers.
Mortgage rates are around the lowest in three years, but buyers are suddenly much more cautious about purchasing a home. Competition is cooling, and consequently sellers can...
As the Trump administration pushes for swift approval of the USMCA trade deal, Democrats are working through labor and environmental concerns.
Over the past year, the company has grappled with falling sales at Victoria's Secret, as its board has been thrust into the spotlight following an activist campaign and...
WeWork's parent company is considering slashing its IPO valuation to less than $20 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
At that level, WeWork would be worth less than half the $47 billion private valuation assigned to it in January. Since WeWork unveiled its IPO prospectus last month, the company has cut its IPO valuation in response to weak demand among investors.
WeWork, which rebranded to The We Co. earlier this year, is planning to embark on a roadshow as soon as this week to gauge investor demand, sources told CNBC's Leslie Picker. However, those sources described the plans as "tentative" and said the roadshow could be pushed back to later this year or even 2020.
The IPO itself is also up in the air, as the company has been meeting with advisors and shareholders about whether to move forward with going public later this month, sources told CNBC's Alex Sherman. WeWork has yet to reach a decision about shelving the offering.
The company continues to face criticism around its corporate governance, particularly how WeWork CEO Adam Neumann controls a majority of the voting rights of the company, as well as its ballooning losses and a controversial trademark payment, which involved $5.9 million worth of stock paid to Neumann to acquire the trademark "We." Neumann later returned the stock payment.
--Leslie Picker and Alex Sherman contributed to this report.