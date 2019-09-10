There's a sudden transformation taking place in the stock market and it's unnerving some investors

Traders work the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on August 23, 2019 in New York. - Wall Street stocks tanked Friday after President Donald Trump vowed a tough response to new Chinese tariffs, escalating the trade war between the world's top two economies amid rising fears of recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank more than 600 points, or 2.4 percent, to 25,628.90, registering its fourth straight weekly loss. (Photo by Don Emmert / AFP) (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)

The market got turned upside down on Monday in rapid fashion underneath the surface and some investors think it may be a warning signal.

The S&P 500 closed little changed in the session, but value stocks — those with low multiples and stable fundamentals — significantly outperformed their growth counterparts. The iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) jumped 1.8% on Monday while the iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) dropped 1.7%. Data compiled by Bespoke Investment Group showed this was Momentum's worst daily performance relative to Value since its inception in early 2013.

The value fund rose again Tuesday, trading 0.5% higher while the momentum fund dropped another 1.3%. The momentum fund was also headed for its third straight decline.

This shift is unnerving to investors because growth stocks, those defined by their large growth expectations relative to the broader market, have outperformed value stocks in recent years. A rotation away from these stocks could result in a downturn for the broader market.