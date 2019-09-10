Apple is about to unveil new iPhones at its annual hardware event

Apple kicked off its annual fall product launch on Tuesday where it announced launch dates and pricing for Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade, a new Apple Watch Series 5, as well as a refreshed $329 iPad.

Apple's streaming subscription service will roll out on Nov. 1 and starts at $4.99 per month for a family account. It'll be available in 100 countries at launch, with new shows being added each month. The company said users can get a 1 year subscription for free with a purchase of new Apple hardware.