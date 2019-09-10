Apple is about to unveil new iPhones at its annual hardware event

Before the news broke, Bolton was expected to appear at a briefing with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.Politicsread more
Value stocks — those with low multiples and stable fundamentals — significantly outperformed their growth counterparts on Monday.
Apple is holding its annual iPhone launch event Tuesday, where three new iPhone models are expected.
Bolton, in a series of messages to journalists and on Twitter, insisted that he had offered to resign last night.
Oil futures fell on Tuesday, losing early gains, after President Doanld Trump announced that he fired national security advisor John Bolton.
Apple said on Tuesday that its original TV service will cost $4.99 a month and launch Nov. 1.
Apple released new details for its new product, Apple TV+, as it enters the increasingly competitive streaming space.
Rivian on Tuesday announced automotive services company Cox Automotive will make an equity investment of $350 million in the Plymouth, Mich.-based company.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's administration is suing Chipotle Mexican Grill, alleging it violated a city labor law that requires predictable schedules for fast-food...
Apple's gaming offering is the latest addition to its services business, which is growing as iPhone sales flatten.
he WeWork initial public offering is full speed ahead, sources familiar with the matter tell CNBC's David Faber.
Apple kicked off its annual fall product launch on Tuesday where it announced launch dates and pricing for Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade, a new Apple Watch Series 5, as well as a refreshed $329 iPad.
Apple's streaming subscription service will roll out on Nov. 1 and starts at $4.99 per month for a family account. It'll be available in 100 countries at launch, with new shows being added each month. The company said users can get a 1 year subscription for free with a purchase of new Apple hardware.
Apple debuted a trailer for "See," its new sci-fi drama starring Jason Momoa, that's set to launch on Apple TV+ along with other original titles. Other original series that are expected to launch on the service include "The Morning Show," which stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell, in addition to "Dickinson," a drama series about Emily Dickenson that stars Hailee Steinfeld.
Apple Arcade, its gaming subscription service, will launch on Sept. 19 in 150 countries around the world, with 100 new games, starting at $4.99 for families. As part of the launch, the company is rolling out a new Arcade tab in the App Store to house games for the subscription gaming service. New titles will be added every month, along with personalized recommendations, game trailers and game guides. Users can also sign up for a one-month free trial at launch.
The company took the wraps off of a new 10.2-inch iPad, replacing the 9.7-inch model. The seventh-generation device features a Retina display, an 8-megapixel camera and it has Apple's A10 Fusion chip built in, which the company said is 2x faster than the top-selling PC. The new iPad is available for order today and will start shipping on Sept. 30.
Apple's September launch event is generally reserved for the company to create hype around its latest product lineup. The iPhone has traditionally been at the center of the event, and this year is expected to be no different. Analysts are expecting a trio of new iPhones, along with new Apple Watches.
