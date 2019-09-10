Skip Navigation
Tech

Apple is about to unveil new iPhones at its annual hardware event

Annie Palmer@annierpalmer
Key Points
  • Apple is hosting its annual September product launch on Tuesday and is expected to unveil new iPhones and Apple Watches, among other announcements.
  • The iPhone has traditionally been at the center of the event, and this year is expected to be no different.
  • The keynote begins at 1 p.m. ET.
  • Refresh this story for the latest updates from the event.
Tim Cook at the Apple launch event in Cupertino Calif. on Sept. 10th, 2019.
Source: Apple

Apple kicked off its annual fall product launch on Tuesday where it announced launch dates and pricing for Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade, a new Apple Watch Series 5, as well as a refreshed $329 iPad. 

Apple's streaming subscription service will roll out on Nov. 1 and starts at $4.99 per month for a family account. It'll be available in 100 countries at launch, with new shows being added each month. The company said users can get a 1 year subscription for free with a purchase of new Apple hardware. 

Tim Cook announces "See" with Jason Mamoa at Apple's launch event.
Source: Apple

Apple debuted a trailer for "See," its new sci-fi drama starring Jason Momoa, that's set to launch on Apple TV+ along with other original titles. Other original series that are expected to launch on the service include "The Morning Show," which stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell, in addition to "Dickinson," a drama series about Emily Dickenson that stars Hailee Steinfeld. 

Apple Arcade, its gaming subscription service, will launch on Sept. 19 in 150 countries around the world, with 100 new games, starting at $4.99 for families. As part of the launch, the company is rolling out a new Arcade tab in the App Store to house games for the subscription gaming service. New titles will be added every month, along with personalized recommendations, game trailers and game guides. Users can also sign up for a one-month free trial at launch. 

Apple announced Apple Arcade at its launch event.
Source: YouTube

The company took the wraps off of a new 10.2-inch iPad, replacing the 9.7-inch model. The seventh-generation device features a Retina display, an 8-megapixel camera and it has Apple's A10 Fusion chip built in, which the company said is 2x faster than the top-selling PC. The new iPad is available for order today and will start shipping on Sept. 30. 

Apple's September launch event is generally reserved for the company to create hype around its latest product lineup. The iPhone has traditionally been at the center of the event, and this year is expected to be no different. Analysts are expecting a trio of new iPhones, along with new Apple Watches.

This story is developing.