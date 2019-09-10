Chipotle stock tumbles after New York City sues for alleged labor law violations

Value stocks — those with low multiples and stable fundamentals — significantly outperformed their growth counterparts on Monday.Marketsread more
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's adminstration is suing Chipotle Mexican Grill for violating a city labor law that requires predictable schedules for fast-food workers.Restaurantsread more
he WeWork initial public offering is full speed ahead, sources familiar with the matter tell CNBC's David Faber.The Faber Reportread more
The financial community is really worried about the possibility of Sen. Elizabeth Warren becoming president, says CNBC's Jim Cramer.2020 Electionsread more
Apple is expected to announce three new iPhone models, an updated Apple Watch and more.Technologyread more
A federal appeals court last week overturned a prior ruling that had favored the government's continued collection of the two companies' profits.Politicsread more
Boeing Co handed over around a quarter as many planes in August as it did a year ago, pushing total deliveries so far this year down more than 40%, as the worldwide grounding...Airlinesread more
President Donald Trump's former national security advisor Michael Flynn pleaded guilty in October 2017 to lying to FBI agents about his contact with then-Russian Ambassador...Politicsread more
J.P. Morgan began coverage of Maxar Technologies on Tuesday with an overweight rating.Investing in Spaceread more
While Google has a commanding lead in digital ads, its smaller size in cloud computing may allow the company to do bigger deals in that sphere.Technologyread more
Sen. Chuck Schumer called the move "a chance to prevent [Trump] from stealing military funding from our states for an expensive, ineffective wall."Politicsread more
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's adminstration is suing Chipotle Mexican Grill for violating a city labor law that requires predictable schedules for fast food workers.
Shares of Chipotle tumbled 5% on the announcement Tuesday morning.
The lawsuit alleges that Chipotle violated New York City's Fair Workweek Law, which went into effect in November 2017. More than 30 employees from five different Brooklyn locations of Chipotle filed complaints with the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection.
They allege that Chipotle failed to give estimates of work schedules and schedules two weeks in advance. The company also allegedly did not get consent for last-minute schedule changes or asking employees to close the store one day and open the following day. The lawsuit also alleges that Chipotle did not give pay premiums for those schedule changes or for working "clopenings," as they are known in the retail business.
The DCWP also said that Chipotle had an illegal sick leave policy. The department is seeking at least $1 million in restitution for workers plus civil penalties and future compliance with the requirements of the Fair Workweek Law. The city is also launching an investigation into 11 Chipotle locations in Manhattan for similar violations.
Chipotle did not immediately respond to a request for comment.