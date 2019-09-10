Senate Democrats will force another vote to end Trump's border emergency declaration

Skip Navigation
There's a sudden transformation taking place in the stock market

Value stocks — those with low multiples and stable fundamentals — significantly outperformed their growth counterparts on Monday.

Marketsread more

Trump says he fired national security advisor John Bolton

"I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the...

Politicsread more

Oil falls after Trump fires national security advisor John Bolton

Energy Commoditiesread more

Chipotle stock tumbles after New York City sues for alleged labor...

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's adminstration is suing Chipotle Mexican Grill for violating a city labor law that requires predictable schedules for fast-food workers.

Restaurantsread more

WeWork IPO is full speed ahead with roadshow to kick off as soon...

he WeWork initial public offering is full speed ahead, sources familiar with the matter tell CNBC's David Faber.

The Faber Reportread more

Cramer: Wall Street executives are saying Elizabeth Warren must...

The financial community is really worried about the possibility of Sen. Elizabeth Warren becoming president, says CNBC's Jim Cramer.

2020 Electionsread more

What to expect from Apple's annual iPhone launch today

Apple is expected to announce three new iPhone models, an updated Apple Watch and more.

Technologyread more

Mnuchin considers appealing Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac suit to...

A federal appeals court last week overturned a prior ruling that had favored the government's continued collection of the two companies' profits.

Politicsread more

Boeing plane deliveries down 72% in August

Boeing Co handed over around a quarter as many planes in August as it did a year ago, pushing total deliveries so far this year down more than 40%, as the worldwide grounding...

Airlinesread more

Ex-Tump national security advisor Flynn sentencing scheduled for...

President Donald Trump's former national security advisor Michael Flynn pleaded guilty in October 2017 to lying to FBI agents about his contact with then-Russian Ambassador...

Politicsread more

JP Morgan sees space company Maxar shares rallying over 70%

J.P. Morgan began coverage of Maxar Technologies on Tuesday with an overweight rating.

Investing in Spaceread more

Google's cloud chief Thomas Kurian on antitrust, Amazon...

While Google has a commanding lead in digital ads, its smaller size in cloud computing may allow the company to do bigger deals in that sphere.

Technologyread more
Politics

Senate Democrats will force another vote to end Trump's border emergency declaration

Jacob Pramuk@jacobpramuk
Key Points
  • Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says Senate Democrats will force another vote to end President Donald Trump's national emergency declaration over the southern border. 
  • The Senate voted once to end the declaration but failed to overcome the president's veto. 
  • The Trump administration is redirecting $3.6 billion in military funding to Trump's border wall using the emergency authority.  
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York.
Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Senate Democrats will force another vote to block President Donald Trump's national emergency declaration as the White House faces backlash for funneling military money toward the president's border wall.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the move Tuesday as he called Trump's action "an outrageous power grab by a president who refuses to accept the constitutional separation of powers." In remarks on the Senate floor, he said he expects a vote within the next month.

"The recourse for such a brazen power grab should be an overwhelming bipartisan vote in the Congress to terminate the emergency declaration and reassert our constitutional authority," the New York Democrat said. "Most of my colleagues know this is wrong."

The chamber already voted to block the emergency declaration over migration at the southern U.S. border in March, about a month after Trump declared it. But the Senate failed to garner enough support to overcome the president's veto.

Congress has the authority to try to end the president's move once every six months. Under the national emergency provision, Schumer does not need Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's clearance to try to block the declaration.

The declaration gave Trump the authority to redirect money from military construction projects. Last week, the administration announced the projects from which it would pull $3.6 billion — including several in states where GOP senators face tough reelection bids.

Democrats slammed Trump for the move. Some Republicans such as Sens. Mike Lee and Mitt Romney of Utah also criticized the president.

A vote shortly after the Trump administration announced the states from which it will draw money could put more political pressure on some senators who did not oppose the declaration in March.

In March, the Senate voted by a 59-41 margin to block the emergency declaration. Twelve Republicans supported the move.

It is unclear if the chamber could now muster the two-thirds majority vote needed to overcome a presidential veto. Schumer said Tuesday that "we need some more people to join us" to overturn the declaration.

Trump repeatedly said he would force Mexico to pay for the barrier on the southern border, a key campaign promise. But America's neighbor never promised money for the project, and Trump could not get Congress to approve his desired funds either.

