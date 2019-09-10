Former Trump national security advisor Michael Flynn sentencing tentatively scheduled for Dec.18, reports say

Value stocks — those with low multiples and stable fundamentals — significantly outperformed their growth counterparts on Monday.Marketsread more
A federal judge on Tuesday tentatively set Dec. 18 for the criminal sentencing of Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's first national security advisor, according to multiple reports.
That date is exactly one year after Flynn's first sentencing, which was aborted in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. by Judge Emmet Sullivan to Flynn' additional time to complete his agreed-to cooperation with then-special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.
During that hearing, Sullivan had blasted Flynn, saying "arguably you sold your country out," and warned him he might sent Flynn to jail if he did not agree to postpone his sentencing.
The retired Army Lt. Gen. Flynn pleaded guilty in October 2017 to lying to FBI agents about his contact with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in the weeks leading up to Trump's inauguration.
Flynn's cooperation with federal prosecutors appears to be finished.
But Democratic lawmakers are demanding he submit to questioning and produce documents to them, as they pursue numerous investigations into Trump and Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
Last week, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., commanded Flynn to testify before that panel on Sept. 25. Flynn had refused to comply with a subpoena issued by the Democrats in June.
His lawyer, Sidney Powell, in a letter to the committee in late August called the subpoena "unreasonable and unethical."
