Google's cloud chief says antitrust scrutiny won't hamper ability to make big acquisitions

Thomas Kurian, who took over Google's growing cloud business last year, isn't concerned about regulators hampering his ability to expand, even as the Justice Department investigates the parent company for potential anti-competitive behavior.

"They're different businesses," Kurian told CNBC's Josh Lipton in an interview this week. "There's a business in the consumer space. There's business in the enterprise space. The cloud business [is] really in the enterprise space."

Google's advertising revenue increased 16% in the second quarter to $32.6 billion, representing about 84% of Alphabet's overall sales. In digital advertising, Google has a commanding position, with research firm eMarketer estimating that it controlled more than 38% of the market in 2018, making it by far the largest player.

However, in public cloud, where big tech companies provide infrastructure so that customers can offload their computing and storage needs, Google is way behind Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure. The cloud business, which includes cloud hosting and Google's G Suite portfolio of productivity apps, is generating annualized revenue of over $8 billion, up from $4 billion less than two years earlier. Gartner's most recent data show that Google controls 4% of the public cloud market and 10% of the office suite market.

Regulators are clearly more concerned about Google's growth in advertising, where the company has the potential to use its ownership of the Android operating system, Chrome browser and dominant search engine to collect vast amounts of consumer data and control what users see. Last week, Alphabet confirmed that it's being investigated by the DOJ. And on Monday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced that 50 attorneys general have joined an investigation into Google over possible antitrust violations.