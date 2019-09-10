Huawei drops one of its lawsuits against the US after its seized equipment was returned

Huawei dropped one of its lawsuits against the U.S., after equipment seized by Washington nearly two years ago was returned to the company.

In September 2017, U.S. authorities confiscated the gear which was on its way back to China from a Huawei testing facility in California. The equipment was not returned to Huawei, and the Chinese technology giant filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Commerce Department, as well as several other government agencies, in June.

The seizure was in relation to whether the gear required a specific license to be shipped back to China. Huawei contended that it did not.

In August, nearly two years after the gear was seized, Huawei said it was informed by the U.S. government that no export license was required to ship the equipment back to China. The Chinese telephone-equipment maker said the gear had been returned. As such, the Chinese firm dropped the case.

"After a prolonged and unexplained seizure, Huawei has decided to drop the case after the US government returned the equipment, which Huawei views as a tacit admission that the seizure itself was unlawful and arbitrary," Huawei said in a press release on Tuesday.