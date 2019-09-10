Trump golf vandal: Man charged with doing 'donuts' on president's putting green

At Apple's annual fall product launch on Tuesday, it unveiled new iPhones, Apple Watches and an iPad, as well as new details about Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade.Technologyread more
A 26-year-old man was arrested Tuesday and charged with third-degree criminal mischief for causing upward of $20,000 worth of damage to putting greens at President Donald Trump's New Jersey golf course by "doing 'donuts' " on the ground with his 2006 Ford Focus.
Richard McEwan of Milford, New Jersey, was charged with two separate acts of vandalism at Trump National Golf Course, Bedminster.
The first allegedly occurred Sept. 3, while the second occured last Sunday, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office, and Bedminster Township Police.
In the first incident, "Bedminster Township Police Department received a call reporting property damage to Trump National Golf Course, Bedminster, New Jersey," according to a press release.
"Upon arrival, Bedminster Police officers were advised that around 5:30 p.m., an employee of the golf course reported seeing a vehicle doing "donuts" on the 11th hole of the golf course," the release said.
"The employee stated he was standing on the fairway when he heard loud music playing, turned and observed a Ford sedan occupied by one person doing 'donuts" on top of the 11th hole. A search of the area yielded a black piece of plastic labeled Ford that was left behind at the scene."
The damage in that incident was estimated to be more than $10,000.
In the second incident, at around 3:36 p.m. cops were called about "a vehicle driving on the green of the 13th hole, doing 'donuts' which caused damage estimated to be between $7,000.00 and $9,000.00," the release said.
"Upon arrival of officers, a witness advised police that a blue Ford compact car with a Rutgers sticker on it was seen being driven by a younger white male. A partial license plate of the vehicle was obtained."
An investigation led to McEwan's arrest on Tuesday.
He was released pending a future court date.
Trump has frequently visited Bedminster as president. An NBC News analysis published in April shows that the president spent slightly less than one-third of his days in office at a Trump-owned property, with most of those days at properties with golf courses.
That analysis found that Trump, while serving as president, had spent 90 days at Bedminster — making that the second most-visited Trump-owned location by him, after his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.