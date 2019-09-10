Trump golf vandal: Man charged with doing 'donuts' on president's putting green

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

All the new products Apple just announced

At Apple's annual fall product launch on Tuesday, it unveiled new iPhones, Apple Watches and an iPad, as well as new details about Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade.

Technologyread more

Trump says he fired John Bolton — but Bolton says he 'offered' to...

Before the news broke, Bolton was expected to appear at a briefing with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Politicsread more

Investors see less gloom, dump winners and buy economically...

There's a shift underway in the stock market that may be signalling that some investors believe there was way too much pessimism on Wall Street this summer.

Market Insiderread more

What Bolton's exit means for the oil market

The exit of National Security Advisor John Bolton from the White House makes it less likely the situation between the U.S. and Iran will escalate to a military conflict,...

Market Insiderread more

Roku shares drop 12% after Apple introduces TV service at low...

Apple said on Tuesday that its original TV service will cost $4.99 a month and launch Nov. 1.

Technologyread more

The shift into value stocks from momentum shares may be all about...

Investor sentiment has shifted from momentum to value stocks in a move that reveals expectations for higher bond yields.

Marketsread more

Apple TV+ will cost $4.99 per month — here's how that stacks up

Apple underprices existing streaming video options with $4.99 per month offering. Here's where media and technology companies are pricing their offerings and what's still to...

Technologyread more

Analysts are skeptical about Wendy's nationwide breakfast; stock...

Analysts are skeptical about Wendy's latest foray into breakfast, which is slated for a nationwide launch next year.

Restaurantsread more

L Brands promises an 'evolution' is ahead for Victoria's Secret...

Victoria's Secret, by L Brands' own admission, stayed tied to its sexy imaging for far too long as its shoppers looked for more comfortable and inclusive options.

Retailread more

WeWork is worth 70% of its last valuation, NYU's 'dean of...

WeWork is really worth $14 billion, 70% below where it last raised money, NYU's 'dean of valuation' says.

Financeread more

Jamie Dimon says JP Morgan is preparing for the risk of zero...

Dimon, chairman and CEO of J.P. Morgan, was speaking Tuesday at a conference in New York.

Financeread more

The economic numbers are continuing to defy the recession hype

The labor market and the broader economy are both better than they look on the surface, and in fact have been mostly defying the continual patter of recession expectations.

Economyread more
Politics

Trump golf vandal: Man charged with doing 'donuts' on president's putting green

Dan Mangan@_DanMangan
Key Points
  • A man was charged with criminal mischief for causing upward of $20,000 worth of damage to putting greens at President Donald Trump's Bedminser New Jersey golf course by "doing 'donuts.' " with his car.
  • Richard McEwan of Milford, New Jersey, was charged with two alleged acts of vandalism at Trump National Golf Course.
  • Trump has been a frequent visitor to his Bedminster property during his tenure as president.
Richard J. McEwan
Source: Somerset County Prosecutor's Office

A 26-year-old man was arrested Tuesday and charged with third-degree criminal mischief for causing upward of $20,000 worth of damage to putting greens at President Donald Trump's New Jersey golf course by "doing 'donuts' " on the ground with his 2006 Ford Focus.

Richard McEwan of Milford, New Jersey, was charged with two separate acts of vandalism at Trump National Golf Course, Bedminster.

The first allegedly occurred Sept. 3, while the second occured last Sunday, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office, and Bedminster Township Police.

In the first incident, "Bedminster Township Police Department received a call reporting property damage to Trump National Golf Course, Bedminster, New Jersey," according to a press release.

"Upon arrival, Bedminster Police officers were advised that around 5:30 p.m., an employee of the golf course reported seeing a vehicle doing "donuts" on the 11th hole of the golf course," the release said.

"The employee stated he was standing on the fairway when he heard loud music playing, turned and observed a Ford sedan occupied by one person doing 'donuts" on top of the 11th hole. A search of the area yielded a black piece of plastic labeled Ford that was left behind at the scene."

The damage in that incident was estimated to be more than $10,000.

A man practices on the putting green in Bedminster Township, New Jersey.
Getty Images

In the second incident, at around 3:36 p.m. cops were called about "a vehicle driving on the green of the 13th hole, doing 'donuts' which caused damage estimated to be between $7,000.00 and $9,000.00," the release said. 

"Upon arrival of officers, a witness advised police that a blue Ford compact car with a Rutgers sticker on it was seen being driven by a younger white male. A partial license plate of the vehicle was obtained."

An investigation led to McEwan's arrest on Tuesday.

He was released pending a future court date.

VIDEO0:4500:45
Trump Org told to remove phony Time magazine issues
The Bottom Line

Trump has frequently visited Bedminster as president. An NBC News analysis published in April shows that the president spent slightly less than one-third of his days in office at a Trump-owned property, with most of those days at properties with golf courses.

That analysis found that Trump, while serving as president, had spent 90 days at Bedminster — making that the second most-visited Trump-owned location by him, after his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.