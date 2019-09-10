Trump golf vandal: Man charged with doing 'donuts' on president's putting green

A 26-year-old man was arrested Tuesday and charged with third-degree criminal mischief for causing upward of $20,000 worth of damage to putting greens at President Donald Trump's New Jersey golf course by "doing 'donuts' " on the ground with his 2006 Ford Focus.

Richard McEwan of Milford, New Jersey, was charged with two separate acts of vandalism at Trump National Golf Course, Bedminster.

The first allegedly occurred Sept. 3, while the second occured last Sunday, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office, and Bedminster Township Police.

In the first incident, "Bedminster Township Police Department received a call reporting property damage to Trump National Golf Course, Bedminster, New Jersey," according to a press release.

"Upon arrival, Bedminster Police officers were advised that around 5:30 p.m., an employee of the golf course reported seeing a vehicle doing "donuts" on the 11th hole of the golf course," the release said.

"The employee stated he was standing on the fairway when he heard loud music playing, turned and observed a Ford sedan occupied by one person doing 'donuts" on top of the 11th hole. A search of the area yielded a black piece of plastic labeled Ford that was left behind at the scene."

The damage in that incident was estimated to be more than $10,000.