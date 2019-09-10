Sixth person dies from vaping-linked lung disease

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Trump says he fired John Bolton — but Bolton says he 'offered' to...

Before the news broke, Bolton was expected to appear at a briefing with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Politicsread more

There's a sudden transformation taking place in the stock market

Value stocks — those with low multiples and stable fundamentals — significantly outperformed their growth counterparts on Monday.

Marketsread more

Apple is hosting its annual launch event — watch it live

Apple is holding its annual iPhone launch event Tuesday, where three new iPhone models are expected.

Technologyread more

Watch: Mike Pompeo, Steven Mnuchin hold press briefing after...

Bolton, in a series of messages to journalists and on Twitter, insisted that he had offered to resign last night.

Politicsread more

Oil falls after Trump says he fired national security advisor...

Oil futures fell on Tuesday, losing early gains, after President Doanld Trump announced that he fired national security advisor John Bolton.

Energy Commoditiesread more

Netflix shares drop after Apple says its TV service will be...

Apple said on Tuesday that its original TV service will cost $4.99 a month and launch Nov. 1.

Technologyread more

Apple's original TV service will cost $4.99 a month and launch...

Apple released new details for its new product, Apple TV+, as it enters the increasingly competitive streaming space.

Technologyread more

Electric truck maker Rivian lands $350 million investment from...

Rivian on Tuesday announced automotive services company Cox Automotive will make an equity investment of $350 million in the Plymouth, Mich.-based company.

Autosread more

Chipotle stock tumbles after New York City sues company, alleging...

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's administration is suing Chipotle Mexican Grill, alleging it violated a city labor law that requires predictable schedules for fast-food...

Restaurantsread more

Apple launches Arcade subscription game service to boost software...

Apple's gaming offering is the latest addition to its services business, which is growing as iPhone sales flatten.

Technologyread more

WeWork IPO is full speed ahead with roadshow to kick off as soon...

he WeWork initial public offering is full speed ahead, sources familiar with the matter tell CNBC's David Faber.

The Faber Reportread more

Cramer: Wall Streets executives are saying Elizabeth Warren must...

Leaders in the financial industry are really worried about the possibility of Sen. Elizabeth Warren becoming president, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday.

2020 Electionsread more
Health and Science

Sixth person dies from vaping-linked lung disease

Angelica LaVito@angelicalavito
Key Points
  • A Kansas man has died from a mysterious lung disease linked to vaping, state officials said. 
  • The CDC is investigating 450 possible cases. 
  • Health officials urge people to avoid vaping amid the outbreak. 
A person exhales vapor while using an electronic cigarette device in San Francisco.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

A Kansas man died from a mysterious lung disease tied to vaping, state officials said Tuesday. At least six people have now died from the illness as part of an outbreak that has sickened hundreds.

Kansas officials said the man, who was over the age of 50, had underlying health problems. He was hospitalized and his symptoms progressed rapidly, according to a press release. Kansas officials do not have information on what products the man had used.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating 450 possible cases of the disease, which they think may be linked to vaping. Federal health officials are urging people to avoid vaping while they investigate the outbreak.

VIDEO1:1801:18
Former FDA chief on how illegal vapes might be making people sick
Squawk Box
Next Article
Key Points
  • Health officials are warning consumers about a mysterious vaping-linked lung disease.
  • The FDA is telling people to avoid products that contain THC while the CDC is saying to avoid e-cigarettes.
  • Officials say it's too early to pinpoint a culprit of the vaping-linked illness.