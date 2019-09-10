Sixth person dies from vaping-linked lung disease

Before the news broke, Bolton was expected to appear at a briefing with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.Politicsread more
Value stocks — those with low multiples and stable fundamentals — significantly outperformed their growth counterparts on Monday.Marketsread more
Apple is holding its annual iPhone launch event Tuesday, where three new iPhone models are expected.Technologyread more
Bolton, in a series of messages to journalists and on Twitter, insisted that he had offered to resign last night.Politicsread more
Oil futures fell on Tuesday, losing early gains, after President Doanld Trump announced that he fired national security advisor John Bolton.Energy Commoditiesread more
Apple said on Tuesday that its original TV service will cost $4.99 a month and launch Nov. 1.Technologyread more
Apple released new details for its new product, Apple TV+, as it enters the increasingly competitive streaming space.Technologyread more
Rivian on Tuesday announced automotive services company Cox Automotive will make an equity investment of $350 million in the Plymouth, Mich.-based company.Autosread more
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's administration is suing Chipotle Mexican Grill, alleging it violated a city labor law that requires predictable schedules for fast-food...Restaurantsread more
Apple's gaming offering is the latest addition to its services business, which is growing as iPhone sales flatten.Technologyread more
he WeWork initial public offering is full speed ahead, sources familiar with the matter tell CNBC's David Faber.The Faber Reportread more
A Kansas man died from a mysterious lung disease tied to vaping, state officials said Tuesday. At least six people have now died from the illness as part of an outbreak that has sickened hundreds.
Kansas officials said the man, who was over the age of 50, had underlying health problems. He was hospitalized and his symptoms progressed rapidly, according to a press release. Kansas officials do not have information on what products the man had used.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating 450 possible cases of the disease, which they think may be linked to vaping. Federal health officials are urging people to avoid vaping while they investigate the outbreak.