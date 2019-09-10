SoftBank's 'capital as a weapon' strategy creates a huge challenge for corporate boards, says Bill Gurley

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Trump says he fired John Bolton — but Bolton says he 'offered' to...

Before the news broke, Bolton was expected to appear at a briefing with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Politicsread more

There's a sudden transformation taking place in the stock market

Value stocks — those with low multiples and stable fundamentals — significantly outperformed their growth counterparts on Monday.

Marketsread more

Apple is hosting its annual launch event — watch it live

Apple is holding its annual iPhone launch event Tuesday, where three new iPhone models are expected.

Technologyread more

Watch: Mike Pompeo, Steven Mnuchin hold press briefing after...

Bolton, in a series of messages to journalists and on Twitter, insisted that he had offered to resign last night.

Politicsread more

Oil falls after Trump says he fired national security advisor...

Oil futures fell on Tuesday, losing early gains, after President Doanld Trump announced that he fired national security advisor John Bolton.

Energy Commoditiesread more

Netflix shares drop after Apple says its TV service will be...

Apple said on Tuesday that its original TV service will cost $4.99 a month and launch Nov. 1.

Technologyread more

Apple's original TV service will cost $4.99 a month and launch...

Apple released new details for its new product, Apple TV+, as it enters the increasingly competitive streaming space.

Technologyread more

Electric truck maker Rivian lands $350 million investment from...

Rivian on Tuesday announced automotive services company Cox Automotive will make an equity investment of $350 million in the Plymouth, Mich.-based company.

Autosread more

Chipotle stock tumbles after New York City sues company, alleging...

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's administration is suing Chipotle Mexican Grill, alleging it violated a city labor law that requires predictable schedules for fast-food...

Restaurantsread more

Apple launches Arcade subscription game service to boost software...

Apple's gaming offering is the latest addition to its services business, which is growing as iPhone sales flatten.

Technologyread more

WeWork IPO is full speed ahead with roadshow to kick off as soon...

he WeWork initial public offering is full speed ahead, sources familiar with the matter tell CNBC's David Faber.

The Faber Reportread more

Cramer: Wall Streets executives are saying Elizabeth Warren must...

Leaders in the financial industry are really worried about the possibility of Sen. Elizabeth Warren becoming president, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday.

2020 Electionsread more
Tech

SoftBank's 'capital as a weapon' strategy creates a huge challenge for corporate boards, says Bill Gurley

Lauren Feiner@lauren_feiner
Key Points
  • Price competition fueled by SoftBank's investments makes for "one of the toughest things a board has ever had to analyze," said Benchmark's Bill Gurley.
  • Industries like ride sharing and food delivery are particularly vulnerable to these forces, Gurley said.
  • If boards choose not to engage, they are "ceding the field," Gurley said.
VIDEO2:1902:19
Tech investor Bill Gurley: Softbank deploys 'capital as a weapon'
Halftime Report

SoftBank uses "capital as a weapon," posing one of the biggest challenges corporate boards have ever had to face, said Bill Gurley, whose venture firm, Benchmark, is one of the biggest investors in Uber and WeWork.

"If they enter your market, I don't care what industry you're in and I don't care if they invest in you. If they invest in a competitor, you're engaged in a game," Gurley said on Tuesday on CNBC's "Halftime Report." He was referring to SoftBank's Vision Fund, which has $100 billion and has taken big stakes in Uber, WeWork, Slack and many others.

SoftBank has gained a reputation for picking winners and pumping capital into them to choke off the competition. The Japanese company, led by Masayoshi Son, announced in July that it's launching its second mega fund focused on tech companies creating artificial intelligence. The new fund stands at around $108 billion, according to SoftBank, with the firm planning to contribute $38 billion.

While Benchmark is investing in capital-intensive businesses, Gurley said he likes industries that are less exposed to price competition, like social media. When it comes to companies that require constant cash, you have to consider whether to take SoftBank's money, even if you don't want it.

"If you're on the boards of these companies, choosing not to engage is ceding the field," Gurley said. "So I think it's one of the toughest things a board has ever had to analyze. Any board in the history of business, no one's faced this."

Appearing alongside Gurley on "Halftime Report," Brad Gerstner, the founder of Altimeter Capital, said, "I hope they shelf the idea for Vision 2." Gerstner said SoftBank is poised to continue "what I think is a dangerous game of investing in competitor companies and pitting them against one another."

"SoftBank's a huge investor in DoorDash, they're a huge investor in Uber, those two are smashing it out," Gerstner said. "It's leading to huge burns. I don't think that's a net positive for Silicon Valley, I don't think it's a net positive for those companies, I don't think it's a net positive for SoftBank."

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

WATCH: WeWork IPO full speed ahead roadshow to kick off Monday, sources tell CNBC

VIDEO4:4504:45
WeWork IPO full speed ahead roadshow to kick off Monday, sources tell CNBC
Squawk on the Street