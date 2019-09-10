This is a retirement surprise you're probably not planning for

However, if today's retirees are any indication, you may want to rethink how you plan financially.

A new survey from NerdWallet finds that today's retirees stopped working at 59, on average.

That is much lower than the traditional retirement age, which many still consider to be 65. Because full Social Security retirement benefits don't kick in until as late as 67 for many, a number of experts recommend pushing retirement off even later.

Some of those retirees — 36% — said they didn't have a choice as to when they retired. What's more, 18% said they had to stop working because of their health, and 9% said a job loss forced them into retirement.

While you may think of retirement as far off in the future, planning for the fact that you may be forced into early retirement would have a dramatic impact on how you save.

Take a 25-year-old with pre-tax income of $40,000 and $10,000 in savings who expects to live to 95.

Assuming a 6% return, that 25-year-old needs $483 in savings per month in order to retire at 67, according to NerdWallet's retirement calculator. Changing that retirement date to 59 — eight years earlier — would bump their savings target up to $883 per month.