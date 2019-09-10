US Treasury yields higher ahead of fresh data

Skip Navigation
State probes into Big Tech are a 'backstop' in case feds back...

Nearly all the nation's state attorneys general are probing Big Tech companies, which will likely put pressure on federal investigators.

Technologyread more

Saudi Aramco CEO confirms IPO will have a secondary listing,

The IPO of the world's biggest oil company will take place whenever shareholders decide, according to the firm's CEO.

Oilread more

SoftBank reportedly asks WeWork to shelve IPO

SoftBank, WeWork's biggest outside investor, is urging the startup to shelve its initial public offering, according to a Monday report from the Financial Times.

Technologyread more

UK leader Boris Johnson loses second bid to hold an early...

Opposition parties had already agreed that they would not approve Johnson's motion to hold an early election.

Europe Politicsread more

Real US debt levels could be shocking 2,000% of GDP, Wall Street...

Putting all that together paints a daunting picture but one that requires nuance to understand. Paramount is realizing that not all of the debt obligations are set in stone.

Economyread more

Jack Ma steps down as Alibaba's chairman — key moments in the...

Jack Ma, along with 18 others, founded Alibaba in 1999 and worked out of his apartment. Now the company is China's biggest e-commerce player, expanding into areas like cloud...

Technologyread more

Huawei drops a lawsuit against the US after its seized equipment...

In September 2017, U.S. authorities confiscated Huawei gear which was on its way back to China from California. The seizure was in relation to whether the gear required a...

Technologyread more

Land Rover unveils the all new Defender at Frankfurt Motor Show

Land Rover gave its new Defender a power boost with so-called mild-hybrid electric vehicle technology the didn't exist 22 years ago and helps give it 395 horsepower and 406...

Autosread more

Apple's new iPhones might not be able to charge other devices...

The revised prediction indicates that Apple might have encountered new issues in delivering technology that would let users charge AirPods and Apple Watches by placing them on...

Technologyread more

UK Parliament is now suspended: Here's what could happen next

With the U.K Parliament now shuttered for five weeks and the recent political turmoil throwing up more questions than answers.

Europe Politicsread more

China will win the trade war and wean off US technology in 7...

"China will never trust the United States again, and it will achieve its technology independence within seven years," said David Roche, Independent Strategy's president and...

China Economyread more

Stocks expected to break to new highs, as long as trade progress...

The stock market is itching to make new highs, and it may soon, as long as progress continues to appear to be made on the trade war front.

Market Insiderread more
Bonds

US Treasury yields higher ahead of fresh data

Silvia Amaro @Silvia_Amaro
Key Points
  • Investors will be looking ahead to a new Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS), due at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $28 billion in 52-week bills and $38 billion in three-year notes.

U.S. government debt prices were lower Tuesday morning as traders looked ahead to fresh economic data and monitored developments in the U.S.-China trade war.

At around 5:00 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 1.6335%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at around 2.1142%.

On Monday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that there is a "conceptual agreement" around intellectual property theft with China. This is one of the most contentious issues between both countries in their protracted trade war.

U.S. Markets Overview: Treasurys chart

Investors will be looking ahead to a new Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS), due at 10:00 a.m. ET. Earlier in the day, a small business data survey will be released.

The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $28 billion in 52-week bills and $38 billion in three-year notes.