Watch: Trump speaks at conference for Historically Black Colleges and Universities, hours after firing John Bolton

[The stream is expected to start at 2:15 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump on Tuesday is slated to deliver a speech to the National Historically Black Colleges and Universities Week Conference.

The speech comes hours after Trump announced the firing of national security advisor John Bolton, saying he "disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions."

Roughly 1,800 people are reportedly expected to attend the conference, which draws leaders and representatives of historically black colleges and universities — often called HBCUs — from around the country. HBCUs enroll nearly 10% of African American college students, Trump said in a presidential proclamation last week.

"We commend HBCUs for all that they have done and continue to do to inspire and foster success in their students, preserve our history, and ensure that we remember, learn from, and build upon the past to create a brighter and more prosperous future for all Americans," the president said in the proclamation.

