Your first trade for Tuesday, September 10

Top Stories
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Wells Fargo, HD...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

What to expect from Apple's annual iPhone launch today

Apple is expected to announce three new iPhone models, an updated Apple Watch and more.

JP Morgan takes on Stripe and Square with faster payments for...

Same-day deposits could give JP Morgan an edge as it faces fintech competitors that have taken the payments world by storm.

Wexner: I'm 'embarrassed' that I put my trust in 'depraved'...

Wexner has been in the spotlight over the past few months following disclosures of previous close ties to accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. The company he founded,...

State probes into Big Tech are a 'backstop' in case feds back...

Nearly all the nation's state attorneys general are probing Big Tech companies, which will likely put pressure on federal investigators.

Biggest analyst calls of the day: Altria, Wendy's, Dollar General...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday

Soros offers rare praise for Trump and how he's handled Huawei in...

In an op-ed Tuesday, liberal financier George Soros said Huawei should not be removed from the U.S. entity list without Congress' consent.

Target aims to bring on 130,000 workers for the holidays, more...

To stay competitive in the tight job market, Target is paying a minimum starting wage of $13 an hour, nearly twice the federal mark.

Saudi Aramco CEO confirms IPO will list locally 'very soon'

The IPO of the world's biggest oil company will take place whenever shareholders decide, according to the firm's CEO.

SEC chief wants regular investors to get access to private...

SEC Chairman Jay Clayton said more needs to be done to make it easier for companies to go public.

SoftBank asks WeWork to shelve its IPO

WeWork advisors are still evaluating investor appetite for an IPO valuation between $15 billion and $20 billion.

5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

U.S. stock futures indicate a weaker Tuesday open on Wall Street after the Dow logged a four-session winning streak.

Fast Money

Your first trade for Tuesday, September 10

Final Trades: IGV, BX, and more
Fast Money

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Carter Worth was a buyer of the Software ETF.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of Boeing.

Karen Finerman was a buyer of AT&T.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Blackstone

