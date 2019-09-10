Your first trade for Tuesday, September 10

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
Apple is expected to announce three new iPhone models, an updated Apple Watch and more.
Same-day deposits could give JP Morgan an edge as it faces fintech competitors that have taken the payments world by storm.
Wexner has been in the spotlight over the past few months following disclosures of previous close ties to accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. The company he founded,...
Nearly all the nation's state attorneys general are probing Big Tech companies, which will likely put pressure on federal investigators.
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday
In an op-ed Tuesday, liberal financier George Soros said Huawei should not be removed from the U.S. entity list without Congress' consent.
To stay competitive in the tight job market, Target is paying a minimum starting wage of $13 an hour, nearly twice the federal mark.
The IPO of the world's biggest oil company will take place whenever shareholders decide, according to the firm's CEO.
SEC Chairman Jay Clayton said more needs to be done to make it easier for companies to go public.
WeWork advisors are still evaluating investor appetite for an IPO valuation between $15 billion and $20 billion.
The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.
Carter Worth was a buyer of the Software ETF.
Tim Seymour was a buyer of Boeing.
Karen Finerman was a buyer of AT&T.
Guy Adami was a buyer of Blackstone.
