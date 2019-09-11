Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Costco, Cisco, Micron & more

"Our checks highlight upside in shipments and improving DRAM and NAND pricing fundamentals associated with upside at select hyperscales and risk of tightening supply. As a result, upstream inventory drawdown is occurring faster than previously forecast, which should drive a bottoming in DRAM fundamentals by year-end to pair with an in-process recovery in NAND fundamentals."

"Our more constructive view of the shares is based on our belief that the stock: 1) is not fully reflecting the company's 14% stake in TopGolf which it appears to be increasingly open to monetizing; and 2) is being overly penalized for the recent acquisition of Jack Wolfskin, which is obscuring the health of the balance of its portfolio."

Raymond James said among other things that it thinks concerns about Callaway 's recent purchase of outdoor wear and equipment brand Jack Wolfskin are "priced in."

Oppenheimer said it sees less upside for the shares given its premium valuation, but remains upbeat on the company's long term prospects.

"As we look forward, we now see less upside for shares driven by the now even more premium valuation, potentially aggressive Street forecasts, and difficult compares especially in Q2. We continue to remain quite upbeat on COST's longer-term prospects and view the company as best positioned in the entire consumer staples/food retailing universe. From here, we are closely watching for any potential pullbacks, which happen from time to time. Although we now see less upside, we still see prospects for a $10–15 special dividend."

