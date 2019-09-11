Apple touches $1 trillion market cap again after iPhone launch

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Why Apple made the unusual move to sell its streaming service for...

Apple TV+ is cheaper than any other major streaming service due to its small video library and mission to sell more Apple hardware.

Technologyread more

Trump's approval on the economy slides as recession fears grow

Approval of Trump's handling of the economy has started to slip as fears about a recession crept into financial markets and pockets of the general public.

Politicsread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Apple, RH, GameStop,...

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.

Market Insiderread more

Google's ad business will be scrutinized like never before in...

A new report said investigators are asking Google to provide explanations and documents related to online advertising.

Technologyread more

Trump says Fed 'boneheads' should cut interest rates to zero

President Donald Trump on Wednesday continued his verbal assault on the Federal Reserve, who he blames for slowing the economy.

Marketsread more

JP Morgan's market guru say his 'once in a decade' trade is upon...

J.P. Morgan's chief quant says the big rotation into value names should continue, and that stocks should move higher into October, and beyond.

Market Insiderread more

Global aviation regulators may not clear Boeing 737 Max to fly at...

Boeing's CEO Dennis Muilenburg told an industry conference that global aviation regulators may not all give the 737 Max the green light to fly at the same time.

Aerospace & Defenseread more

US to commemorate 9/11 as its aftermath extends and evolves

Americans are commemorating 9/11 with mournful ceremonies, volunteering, appeals to "never forget" and rising attention to the terror attacks' extended toll on responders.

U.S. Newsread more

Palmer Luckey scores $1 billion valuation for his virtual border...

Anduril, the start-up founded by Palmer Luckey, has secured a funding round, with money from Andreessen Horowitz, valuing the defense company at over $1 billion.

Technologyread more

Apple touches $1 trillion market cap again after iPhone launch

If the milestone holds, it won't be the first time that Apple has had a market cap over $1 trillion.

Technologyread more

Schwab is laying off 600 employees amid hit from the Fed's...

The cuts represent about 3% of the bank's workforce and comes across all sectors amid an effort to streamline expenses as net interest revenue comes under pressure.

Financeread more

Wall Street analysts were surprised by Apple's iPhone 11 & Apple...

Major Wall Street analysts loved Apple's refreshed product unveiling which featured a new lower cost iPhone.

Marketsread more
Tech

Apple touches $1 trillion market cap again after iPhone launch

Kif Leswing@kifleswing
Key Points
  • Apple stock was up over 2% during intraday trading on Wednesday, giving Apple a market capitalization of over $1 trillion.
  • The mark comes a day after Apple launched new iPhones and Apple Watch models.
  • The first time Apple hit a $1 trillion market cap was in August 2018, but since then the stock has had a rough period and Apple has bought back its own shares. 
Tim Cook on stage at Apple's September 10, 2019 event.
Source: Apple

Apple touched a $1 trillion market cap in intraday trading again on Wednesday, following its announcement Tuesday of a slew of new products, including the iPhone 11.

Apple's share price was up over 2% during intraday trading on Wednesday, trading at one point at $222.34.

If the milestone holds, it won't be the first time that Apple has had a market cap over $1 trillion. It first hit the mark in August 2018, but since fell under the symbolic benchmark after Apple's stock price dropped during a period in December and January after a rough period where iPhone sales in China disappointed. Apple has also bought back millions of its own shares, raising the stock price threshold needed for a $1 trillion market cap.

Apple isn't the only $1 trillion technology company. Microsoft currently has a larger market cap than Apple at $1.04 trillion during trading on Wednesday.

Apple held its annual iPhone launch event on Tuesday, revealing new iPhone, Apple Watch, and iPad models, including a $50 price cut for the iPhone 11, the entry-level model.

VIDEO4:2004:20
Goldman's Rod Hall shares his biggest takeaways from Apple's event
Squawk Alley