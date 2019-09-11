Germany is finally 'opening up' to more spending, analysts say

There's a change in attitude in Germany when it comes to its spending plans, analysts have told CNBC.

Germany is actively looking at ways to invest more — a move that could be controversial in a country where a balanced budget has become somewhat a tradition. However, the increasing risk of an economic recession is putting pressure on German officials to explore ways to open the coffers a bit more.

Data out of Germany has been quite disappointing over the last half a year, leading many analysts to consider the chances of a recession. The German statistics office showed last month that the German economy contracted by 0.1% in the second quarter of this year.

"I think the (German) government is still not too concerned about a real recession, but they are finally opening up for the long-discussed need for more investments," Carsten Brzeski, chief economist at ING Germany told CNBC via email Tuesday.

Media reports out earlier this week suggested that Berlin is considering a "shadow budget," which would allow it to take on new debt through new independent public agencies, without including the numbers under its federal budget.