Here's how many people tapped a retirement plan to buy their house

Some people will do just about anything to buy their first home.

Just under 10% of homeowners surveyed by Bankrate.com, a personal finance website, said they took out money from their retirement savings to help cover the down payment and closing costs on their first dwelling.

The site polled a total of 2,582 adults from July 31 through Aug. 2.

Nearly half saved money specifically toward their home purchase, while another 20% said they received a financial gift from family and friends.

The median sales price for a home is $320,300, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, which can make the recommended down payment of 20% — what you'll need to avoid the additional cost of private mortgage insurance — a heavy lift for new buyers.

Millennials are more likely than Gen Xers to use their retirement savings and sell personal belongings to scrape up the money, the survey found.

"It's troubling that people feel like they have to tap into their retirement savings," said Deborah Kearns, mortgage analyst with Bankrate. "

They're already not saving enough for retirement, and they're compounding the problem by taking out a loan or not contributing to save for a down payment," she said.