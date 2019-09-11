Trump says Fed 'boneheads' should cut interest rates to zero 'or less,' US should refinance debt

President Donald Trump on Wednesday continued his verbal assault on the Federal Reserve, who he blames for slowing the economy, tweeting that the central bank should cut interest rates to zero or even set negative interest rates. The president also called Fed officials "boneheads" in the tweet.

"The Federal Reserve should get our interest rates down to ZERO, or less, and we should then start to refinance our debt. INTEREST COST COULD BE BROUGHT WAY DOWN, while at the same time substantially lengthening the term," he said.

The president also made a new suggestion not seen in some of his past attacks on the Fed, saying that the country should refinance its debt load.

"It's not viable and could be a significant problem for investors, financial markets and ultimately the economy," said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics. "The debt is not prepayable. There's a contractual relationship the Treasury has with investors. This isn't a mortgage, this is U.S. Treasury debt. I think it would be incredibly disruptive to financial markets, and interest rates would ultimately rise, not fall."

On Trump's push for zero or negative rates, Zandi said he doesn't see much benefit.

"The question you have to ask yourself is, if we go down to zero and we actually experienced a recession, then what?" he said.