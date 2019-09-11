UK Parliament's suspension is unlawful, Scottish court says

The U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend parliament has been ruled as unlawful by Scotland's highest court.

The U.K. Parliament was shuttered Monday and will reconvene on October 14. The suspension — known as prorogation — marks the end of one parliamentary session before the start of the next, and it's usual for it to take place at this time of year.

But the current shutdown, which will last five weeks, is more controversial than most due to its extended length and because it comes at a period of high anxiety in U.K. politics over the direction of Brexit.

The Scottish court did not order the suspension to be overturned, however, and the U.K. government said it was "disappointed" by the decision and will appeal to the U.K.'s Supreme Court on Tuesday.