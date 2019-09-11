Skip Navigation
Europe Politics

UK Parliament's suspension is unlawful, Scottish court says

Holly Ellyatt@HollyEllyatt
Key Points
  • The U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend parliament has been rules as unlawful by a Scottish court.
  • The U.K. Parliament was shuttered Monday and will reconvene on October 14.
  • The suspension — known as prorogation — marks the end of one parliamentary session before the start of the next, and it's usual for it to take place at this time of year.
Pro-EU supporters outside the British Parliament buildings in London on Dec. 12, 2018. 
Mike Newberg | CNBC

The U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend parliament has been ruled as unlawful by Scotland's highest court.

But the current shutdown, which will last five weeks, is more controversial than most due to its extended length and because it comes at a period of high anxiety in U.K. politics over the direction of Brexit.

But the current shutdown, which will last five weeks, is more controversial than most due to its extended length and because it comes at a period of high anxiety in U.K. politics over the direction of Brexit.

The Scottish court did not order the suspension to be overturned, however, and the U.K. government said it was "disappointed" by the decision and will appeal to the U.K.'s Supreme Court on Tuesday.

VIDEO2:2302:23
Here's what could happen next with Brexit
Squawk Box Europe

One of the lawmakers who led the challenge to the suspension said the ruling was "historic." "Huge thanks to all our supporters & our fantastic legal team who have achieved the historic ruling that #prorogation is #unlawful," Scottish National Party lawmaker Joanna Cherry said on Twitter.

Last week a court in Edinburgh rejected the challenge to the suspension, but that was overturned Wednesday on appeal.

—Reuters and AP contributed reporting to this story