Bonds

US Treasury yields tick higher as investors await key central bank meetings

Sam Meredith @smeredith19
Key Points
  • At around 04:30 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 1.7333%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at around 2.2155%.
  • Market participants are likely to closely monitor a flurry of central bank meetings over the coming days, with many investors hoping for further easing amid a slowdown in global growth.

U.S. government debt prices were lower Wednesday morning, as traders looked ahead to key central bank meetings.

U.S. Markets Overview: Treasurys chart

At around 04:30 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 1.7333%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at around 2.2155%.

Market participants are likely to closely monitor a flurry of central bank meetings over the coming days, with many investors hoping for further easing amid a slowdown in global growth.

The European Central Bank (ECB) will meet on Thursday, with policymakers seen as likely to announce a package that could include a rate cut.

The U.S. Federal Reserve will meet next week, on September 18, with the Bank of Japan scheduled to conclude its policy meeting the following day.

On the data front, producer price index (PPI) and core PPI data for August will be released at around 8:30 a.m. ET. Wholesale trade data for July will be released slightly later in the session.

The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $24 billion in 9-year and 11-month notes on Wednesday.