China exempts 16 American products from additional tariffs — here's the full list

Two years after Apple broke new high-end ground with its first $1000 iPhone, Apple has reduced the price of its least expensive current iPhone.Technologyread more
Here's a first look at all of the new products Apple announced on Tuesday at its big iPhone event.Technologyread more
Apple underprices existing streaming video options with $4.99 per month offering. Here's where media and technology companies are pricing their offerings and what's still to...Technologyread more
Peloton plans to price its shares between $26 and $29. The company is offering 40 million shares, which would value Peloton at $8.06 billion at the high end of the range.CNBC Disruptor 50read more
Before the news broke, Bolton was expected to appear at a briefing with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.Politicsread more
There's a shift underway in the stock market that may be signalling that some investors believe there was way too much pessimism on Wall Street this summer.Market Insiderread more
Experts and former top economic officials say the economic data that underpins major government programs and forms the basis for private financial forecasts is likely safe...Politicsread more
Shift in stock trades incidates quieter recession fears, strategist Bob Doll saysMarketsread more
In a CNBC interview, Kohn indicated he believes the Fed will follow market expectations and lower its benchmark overnight lending rate by 25 basis points at its Sept. 17-18...The Fedread more
Apple unveiled its latest smartphone and a range of other products including updated watches, iPads and details of its Apple TV+ streaming service in a wide-ranging product...Trading Nationread more
Shares of GameStop tanked after the company reported second quarter earnings and sales that missed analysts' expectations.Retailread more
China's Ministry of Finance announced plans to exempt 16 types of U.S. products from additional tariffs on Wednesday, including food for livestock, cancer drugs and lubricants.
The exemption, which is scheduled to go into effect from September 17, will be valid for a year through to September 16, 2020.
The announcement comes as high-level trade officials from China and the U.S. prepare to meet in Washington next month. It will mark their latest attempt to resolve a protracted trade dispute. Washington and Beijing have imposed tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of one another's goods since the start of 2018, battering financial markets and souring business and consumer sentiment.
The State Council Tariff Commission said on the Ministry of Finance's website that items on two separate tariff exemption lists would not be subject to additional charges imposed by China on U.S. goods.
For products on "List 1," including fish meal for feed, shrimp and prawn seedlings and cancer drugs, tariffs already imposed will be refunded. Companies can apply to customs within six months.
For products on "List 2," including whey for feed and lubricating base oil, tariffs were said to be non-refundable.
Here are the two lists in full, according to a CNBC translation:
LIST 1:
1. Other shrimp and prawn seedlings.
2. Aster meal and pellets.
3. Other purpura (except coarse powder and pellets).
4. Fish meal for feed.
5. Lubricating oil.
6. Grease.
7. Ring line, insecticidal ring, insecticidal nail, polythiane, etc. (including methylthiophosphorus, buprofezin, aspartate, indoxacarb).
8. Decitabine, fluorouridine, cyclophosphamide, gefitinib, capecitabine, raltitrexed, fludarabine phosphate, fluoride, cytarabine hydrochloride, gemcitabine hydrochloride, ectinib hydrochloride, ifosfamide.
9. Nonionic Organic Surfactant.
10. Mineral oil <70% lubricant.
11. Lubricants containing no petroleum or oils from bituminous minerals.
12. Medical linear accelerator.
LIST 2:
1. Whey for feed (2%-7% by weight protein, 76%-88% lactose).
2. Release agent (oil by weight and oil extracted from bitumen ≥70%).
3. Isoparaffin solvent (early boiling point 225 ° C, flash point 92 ° C, density 0.79 g / cm3, viscosity 3.57mm2/s).
4. Lubricating base oil (product viscosity at 100 degrees Celsius).
—CNBC's Hilary Pan contributed to this report.