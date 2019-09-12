Asia stocks set to trade higher as Trump delays tariffs on China

Stocks in Asia were set to open higher on Thursday amid positive developments on the U.S.-China trade front. Markets also expect further easing measures by the European Central Bank when it announces its decision on interest rates later today.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese shares, with the Nikkei futures in Chicago at 21,780 and its counterpart in Osaka at 21,660. The Nikkei 225 last closed at 21,597.76.

Shares in Australia were also set to trade higher, with the SPI futures contract at 6,663.0, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,638.00.

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday that increased tariffs on 250 billion dollars worth of Chinese goods that were set to kick in on October 1 have now been delayed to October 15 "as a gesture of good will."

Trump said the decision was made at the request of Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and in consideration of the 70th anniversary celebrations of the People's Republic of China.

Investors also await the ECB's decision on interest rates, set to be announced at 7:45 p.m. HK/SIN.

"Markets are shifting their attention to the ECB meeting tonight where there is a unanimous consensus for easing measures to be announced, but a great deal of uncertainty on what exactly these measures might entail," Rodrigo Catril, senior foreign exchange strategist at National Australia Bank, wrote in a morning note.

Meanwhile, market reaction to a bid by the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) for the London Stock Exchange Group (LSE) will be watched. The HKEX said Wednesday a proposal to the board of LSE had been made to "combine the two companies."

Markets in South Korea are closed on Thursday for a holiday.