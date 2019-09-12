Aurora Cannabis executive says he is 'very worried' about vaping situation in the US

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Here's what happened in the US stock market over crazy 24 hours

Here's what investors need to know about what's happening in this rapidly changing U.S. market environment.

Marketsread more

Budget deficit smashes $1 trillion mark, the highest in seven...

The total shortfall rose to nearly $1.07 trillion, thanks to a difference between revenue and expenses of more than $214.1 billion in August.

Economyread more

The market's trip to new highs is very different this time, and...

Strength in chips and a whole host of other sleeper stocks is a telling sign that the market will make it to new highs.

Market Insiderread more

Aurora Cannabis exec says he is "very worried" about vaping...

"In Canada, it's very different, and we're heavily regulated by Health Canada, which is a good thing," Executive Chairman Michael Singer says.

Health and Scienceread more

What you need to know about the third Democratic primary debate

For the first time in the 2020 primary, top Democratic presidential candidates such as Biden, Warren and Sanders will share the same stage.

2020 Electionsread more

Ben Carson cleared in probe of $31,000 HUD dining room splurge

The watchdog's spokesperson highlighted the fact that the watchdog's report makes no recommendations to HUD, since it found no evidence of misconduct.

Politicsread more

Goldman: That big market shift is because things aren't so bad

From a strategic standpoint, Goldman Sachs is recommending that investors switch to low-valuation stocks with less exposure to the U.S.-China tariff battle.

Marketsread more

Juul will keep running 'Make the Switch' ad campaign despite FDA...

The FDA sent Juul a warning letter this week about its campaign urging people to "Make the Switch" from cigarettes, but the company isn't backing down.

Technologyread more

Mnuchin: US Treasury 'seriously considering' 50-year bond next...

The U.S. could be issuing 50-year bonds as soon as next year as the government looks for cheaper and longer-term ways to finance its burgeoning debt load, Treasury Secretary...

Economyread more

SmileDirectClub slides 28% after stock market debut

The company priced its IPO at $23 per share Wednesday, raising $1.3 billion and valuing the online dentistry company at $8.9 billion.

Health and Scienceread more

Dow posts 7-day winning streak, inches closer to record

Stocks rose as Wall Street digested a slew of trade news along with a large bond buying program from Europe's central bank.

US Marketsread more

Goldman Sachs hires former Amazon executive for top technology...

Goldman Sachs is beefing up its technology team by bringing in a top Amazon cloud executive.

Banksread more
Health and Science

Aurora Cannabis executive says he is 'very worried' about vaping situation in the US

Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
Key Points
  • "Personally, I am very worried about what I'm reading in the U.S.," says Aurora Cannabis Executive Chairman Michael Singer.
  • Canada-based Aurora is one of the world's largest cannabis producers.
  • "In Canada, it's very different, and we're heavily regulated by Health Canada, which is a good thing," Singer says.
VIDEO5:5005:50
Aurora Cannabis chairman breaks down company's outlook
Power Lunch

Aurora Cannabis Executive Chairman Michael Singer said Thursday that he is concerned about the uncertain situation around vaping in the United States.

Singer's comments on CNBC's "Power Lunch" come one day after the Trump administration announced it was preparing to ban flavored e-cigarettes, as federal health officials seek to combat an outbreak of a mysterious yet deadly lung disease. It has sickened hundreds and killed at least six people.

"Personally, I am very worried about what I'm reading in the U.S.," said Singer, whose cannabis company is based in Alberta, Canada. "In Canada, it's very different, and we're heavily regulated by Health Canada, which is a good thing."

Aurora is one of the world's largest cannabis producers.

The Trump administration's plans call for all non-tobacco-flavored products to be removed from the market within 30 days. Companies may be able to sell them later on, but that will require approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

E-cigarettes are a relatively new market, and the FDA was going to begin reviewing them last summer, but former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb delayed that process until 2022. The proposal outlined Wednesday essentially moves the FDA's timeline to review flavors up to this year. The increasing use of vaping products by children has caused worry among health officials.

While the Trump administration's planned crackdown deals with flavored tobacco, there are also cannabis vaping products. The Washington Post reported last week that health officials investigating the lung disease outbreak have found the same substance in some cannabis products that was in products used by people who fell ill.

A spokeswoman for the National Cannabis Industry Association told Marijuana Business Daily that the proposed e-cigarette restrictions have caused "preliminary concern" that it could later impact how marijuana is regulated in the U.S., if it becomes legal.

Singer said Aurora, which has seen its stock drop 8.5% Thursday after it posted weak earnings guidance and a large fourth quarter revenue miss, works closely with Health Canada in order to meet safety standards in the country.

"When it comes to vaping or vaping products that we're going to be launching, we're going to be testing every one of our products to a rigorous standard to ensure the products we offer to consumers are safe and we feel comfortable that we are not in any way putting at risk our customers or our patients with regards to our derivative products," Singer said.

— CNBC's Angelica LaVito contributed to this report.

VIDEO6:4206:42
Do I have a money disorder?
Invest in You: Ready. Set. Grow.