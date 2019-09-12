Tech investor Bill Gurley says IPOs have put Silicon Valley on 'bad end of a bad joke for about four decades'

Bill Gurley of venture capital firm Benchmark says that when it comes to IPOs, investment banks have been getting the better of tech companies and start-up investors for a long time.

In a discussion on CNBC's "Halftime Report" on Tuesday, Gurley, whose firm is a big investor in Uber and WeWork, said the direct listing approach taken by Spotify and Slack is a model that more companies should consider. In a direct listing, companies don't use banks to distribute and price new shares, but rather open up the public market to stock owned by existing stakeholders.

"I think Silicon Valley has been on the bad end of a bad joke for about four decades now, in terms of the way the traditional IPO process works," Gurley said. "The more I study and contrast it with direct listings, the more I realize that."

Gurley pointed to research from Jay Ritter, an IPO expert and business professor at the University of Florida, which shows that top investment banks like Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Jefferies continue to underprice IPOs, meaning companies are giving away upside to new investors. Based on Ritter's data, he estimates that Silicon Valley companies have handed over more than $170 billion as a result of underpricing.