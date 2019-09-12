Why bringing your political views to the office can be bad for your career

From left, Democratic presidential hopeful former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro, U.S. Senator from New Jersey Cory Booker, U.S. Senator from Massachusetts Elizabeth Warren and Former U.S. Representative for Texas' 16th congressional district Beto O'Rourke during the first Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign in Miami, Florida, June 26, 2019.

If you're tuning in to the next Democratic primary debate on Thursday, consider keeping your political views out of the office.

Close to 40% of workers say they engage in political discussions at work, according to data from Monster.com.

The job hunting website polled 1,650 people on the issue via email from Aug. 20 through Aug. 22.

While it's good to stay informed about the 2020 elections, it's also important to be mindful of where and when you have politically charged conversations.

Your workplace should be the last place for a heated political debate with your coworkers.

"You're going to alienate people that you have to work with," said Jeff Zinser, owner of employment agency Right Recruiting in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. "That's a serious danger."

Here's how to navigate politics at the office.