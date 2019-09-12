CDC narrows investigation of mysterious vaping-related lung disease to 380 cases

U.S. health officials have narrowed their investigation of a mysterious lung disease that has killed at least six people to 380 "probable" and "confirmed" cases, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday.

Doctors suspect vaping as a possible cause of the illnesses, which are spread out over 36 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The CDC said it's homed in on the 380 likely or confirmed cases, instead of the more than 450 "possible" illnesses it was reviewing last week. It will no longer release data on cases that are less certain, the agency said.

The outbreak has heightened scrutiny of vaping and prompted lawmakers to call for stricter regulation of e-cigarettes. President Donald Trump this week said his administration would move forward to sweep the market of flavored e-cigarettes.

At least six people have now died from the illness, which doctors say resembles lipoid pneumonia, a specific type of pneumonia that occurs when oil enters the lungs. The most recent death was a man in Kansas who was over 50 years old and had underlying health issues, officials said.