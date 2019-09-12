CDC narrows investigation of mysterious vaping-related lung disease to 380 cases

Trump says he would still prefer a full agreement with China as a trade war between the world's two largest economies drags on.Politicsread more
Here's what investors need to know about what's happening in this rapidly changing U.S. market environment.Marketsread more
Strength in chips and a whole host of other sleeper stocks is a telling sign that the market will make it to new highs.Market Insiderread more
The total shortfall rose to nearly $1.07 trillion, thanks to a difference between revenue and expenses of more than $214.1 billion in August.Economyread more
For the first time in the 2020 primary, top Democratic presidential candidates such as Biden, Warren and Sanders will share the same stage.2020 Electionsread more
U.S. health officials have narrowed their investigation of a mysterious lung disease that has killed at least six people to 380 "probable" and "confirmed" cases, the CDC said...Health and Scienceread more
"The S&P's proprietary short-range oscillator ... currently stands at eight, and that's not just overbought, it's way overbought," Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
The top court has agreed to review high-profile cases concerning the Second Amendment and LGBT workers' rights in its term beginning in October.Politicsread more
"In Canada, it's very different, and we're heavily regulated by Health Canada, which is a good thing," Executive Chairman Michael Singer says.Health and Scienceread more
"Everybody loves to say you don't spend money online, but the way things work now with Facebook, Instagram, and how much it goes to acquire a customer, then you have to ship...Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Less than 2% of its workforce, or 1,900 employees, will no longer be eligible for medical coverage in 2020.Retailread more
U.S. health officials have narrowed their investigation of a mysterious lung disease that has killed at least six people to 380 "probable" and "confirmed" cases, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday.
Doctors suspect vaping as a possible cause of the illnesses, which are spread out over 36 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The CDC said it's homed in on the 380 likely or confirmed cases, instead of the more than 450 "possible" illnesses it was reviewing last week. It will no longer release data on cases that are less certain, the agency said.
The outbreak has heightened scrutiny of vaping and prompted lawmakers to call for stricter regulation of e-cigarettes. President Donald Trump this week said his administration would move forward to sweep the market of flavored e-cigarettes.
At least six people have now died from the illness, which doctors say resembles lipoid pneumonia, a specific type of pneumonia that occurs when oil enters the lungs. The most recent death was a man in Kansas who was over 50 years old and had underlying health issues, officials said.
Many of the cases have occurred in young people who were otherwise healthy. Of the 53 patients studied in Illinois and Wisconsin, the median age was 19 years old, officials wrote in a New England Journal of Medicine report last week.
In many cases, people vaped both nicotine and THC, the marijuana compound that produces a high, the CDC told reporters last week. Some reported using both THC and e-cigarettes while a smaller group reported using only nicotine.
While no one substance has been identified as the culprit, many samples showed high levels of vitamin E acetate, the Food and Drug Administration said in a consumer alert last week.
Vitamin E is typically used as a supplement or added to skincare products. But people are adding the oil and other substances to cannabis products to make the extracts form a vapor.
Health officials are urging people to avoid using e-cigarettes and THC vaping products amid the outbreak.