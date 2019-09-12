CDC says teen vaping surges to more than 1 in 4 high school students

More than one in four high school students in the U.S. use e-cigarettes as teen vaping rates surged to yet another record despite efforts to control the epidemic, according to new federal data.

Among high school students, 27.5% reported using an e-cigarette in the previous 30 days, up from 20.8% in 2018, according to preliminary results from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's annual National Youth Tobacco Survey. Fruit and menthol and mint flavors were by far the most popular flavors, with more than 60% of teens who vaped saying they used them.