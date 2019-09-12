Chief executives of 145 companies urge Senate to pass gun control laws

Stocks opened higher as investors cheered a delay to higher U.S. tariffs against Chinese imports.US Marketsread more
Leaders of 145 companies wrote a letter to the Senate Thursday, urging the governmental body to take action on gun safety.Retailread more
The U.S. could be issuing 50-year bonds as soon as next year as the government looks for cheaper and longer-term ways to finance its burgeoning debt load, Treasury Secretary...Economyread more
President Donald Trump said China will start purchasing U.S. farm goods "in large amounts."Marketsread more
The FDA grants clearance to GE Healthcare's new artificial intelligence-powered X-ray device for patients suffering from a collapsed lung.Health and Scienceread more
The National Labor Relations Board has ordered Google to strike community guidelines that ban employees from discussing political and workplace issues, the Wall Street Journal...Technologyread more
Magnates and friends of prominent wildcatter T. Boone Pickens remembered him fondly in comments to CNBC.Investingread more
Mnuchin appeared before the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday and refused to confirm that when asked then, but said he had since confirmed it.Real Estateread more
The head of Nissan Motor's China business and an executive tasked with leading its revival have emerged as two of the top candidates to take over as the next CEO.Autosread more
U.S. e-cigarettes maker Juul Labs has entered China, with online storefronts on e-commerce sites owned by Alibaba and JD.com to tap the world's largest market of smokers.Health and Scienceread more
Democratic frontrunners Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren are finally set to square off face to face.2020 Electionsread more
Leaders of 145 companies wrote a letter to the Senate Thursday, urging the governmental body to take action on gun safety.
The letter notes recent gun violence in Chicago, Newport News, Virginia and other places, calling it a "public health crisis." But the leader also says that gun violence is preventable, and lawmakers can step in to prevent tragedies.
"That's why we we urge the Senate to stand with the American public and take action on gun safety by passing a bill to require background checks on all gun sales and a strong Red Flag law that would allow courts to issue life-saving extreme risk protection orders," they wrote in the letter.
Red Flag laws, which are also known as Extreme Risk laws, allow family members or law enforcement to petition a court to prevent someone temporarily from obtaining firearms.
"These proposals are common-sense, bipartisan and widely supported by the American public. It is time for the Senate to take action," the letter concludes.
Letter signers include the CEOs of well known companies Uber, Levi Strauss, Gap, Lyft and Beyond Meat.
Edward Stack, the CEO of Dick's Sporting Goods, also signed the letter. The retailer stopped selling guns in 125 stores this year and stopped selling assault-style weapons after the Parkland shooting in 2018.
Bain Capital, the private equity firm founded by Mitt Romney, had several signatories on the letter including John Connaughton and Jonathan Lavine, co-managing partners, and Josh Bekenstein and
Steve Pagliuca, co-chairmen.
Thrive Capital's Joshua Kushner, who is also the brother to White House advisor and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, signed the letter as well. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The letter comes as companies have been forced to reckon with the risk that mass shootings pose to their businesses. Earlier in September, Walmart dramatically stepped back from ammunition sales following two shootings at its stores this summer. The biggest retailer in the world also asked customers at Walmart and Sam's Club to no longer openly carry firearms, a move other retailers have since echoed.
Democrats have been pushing for universal background checks. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer sent a letter to Trump on Sunday demanding that he express support for the policy.
Earlier this year, lawmakers in the House of Representatives passed legislation that would would strengthen federal background check laws. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said that he wants clear support from Trump in order for the Senate to vote on the measure.
A spokesman for Schumer said that he would likely address the letter on the Senate floor Thursday. Officials at McConnell's office weren't immediately available to comment.
News of the letter was first reported by the New York Times. Read the letter here.