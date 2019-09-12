'No strategy,' 'erratic,' 'haphazard': Democrats pile on Trump over China trade war in 2020 debate

Democratic presidential hopefuls Former Vice President Joe Biden (L), Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren (C) and California Senator Kamala Harris (R) speak during the third Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season hosted by ABC News in partnership with Univision at Texas Southern University in Houston, Texas on September 12, 2019.

Democratic presidential hopefuls hammered President Donald Trump over his trade war with China in Thursday's debate as fears grow about the conflict shaking the global economy.

The 10 candidates on stage in Houston portrayed an impulsive president with little concrete plan to force Beijing to change what Trump calls unfair trade practices.

Both entrepreneur Andrew Yang and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro called the White House's decisions "haphazard." Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Kamala Harris, D-Calif., called out the president's penchant for announcing trade policy through tweet.

The pile on shows a field more comfortable with picking apart Trump's economic conflict with the world's second largest economy than they were even a few months ago. As companies and consumers show more uneasiness about escalating rounds of tariffs on American and Chinese goods, Democrats came prepared to score points over the president's trade policy.

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg pointed out that Trump had previously argued the small-city official would not be able to negotiate with Chinese President Xi Jinping. "I'd like to see him make a deal with Xi Jinping," Buttigieg cracked Thursday, referencing Trump's months long effort to strike a trade agreement with China.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., contended Trump "is treating our farmers and our workers like poker chips in one of his bankrupt casinos."

The attacks come as public opinion polls show voters' views on the health of the economy and how Trump has handled it have grown worse in recent weeks. This week, Trump temporarily delayed new tariffs on Chinese goods and left the door open to an interim deal with China as he argues the trade conflict has not hurt the U.S.

The rhetoric could reflect the economy becoming a better political issue for Democrats, said Elizabeth Simas, a professor of political science at the University of Houston.

"I think it's becoming clear that Trump's China policies may be a good point of attack for Democrats and so what we're seeing tonight is the candidates realizing that," she said.