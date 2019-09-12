European banks to push the Stoxx 600 higher over the next six months, BAML says

European stocks will push higher over the next six months with banks providing the driving force, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch strategists.

In a note published Thursday, BAML analysts, led by head of European equity strategy Sebastian Raedler, said the upside potential for European equities would be driven by positive euro area Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) momentum, and cyclical stocks outperforming defensives.

"In combination with our assumptions of moderately higher real bond yields, a fade in European policy uncertainty and mild headwinds from EUR upside, this implies a rise in the Stoxx 600 to 395 by year-end and 405 by next March," the note said.

The pan-European blue chip index was trading at around 389.4 points late Thursday morning, but recovered to around 390.6 following the announcement of a massive stimulus package from the European Central Bank (ECB).