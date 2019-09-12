European Central Bank cuts its deposit rate, launches new bond-buying program

Mario Draghi, President of the European central Bank (ECB) attends a news conference on the outcome of the Governing Council meeting at the ECB headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, March 7, 2019.

The European Central Bank (ECB) announced a massive new bond-buying program Thursday in a bid to stimulate the ailing euro zone economy.

The central bank's quantitative easing program will entail 20 billion euros ($21.9 billion) per month of net asset purchases for as long as it deems necessary.

The central bank also cut its main deposit rate by 10 basis points to -0.5%, a record low but in line with market expectations.

The ECB now expects interest rates to remain at their present or lower levels until it has seen its inflation outlook "robustly converge to a level sufficiently close to but below 2% within its projection horizon, and such convergence has been persistent."

Additionally, the ECB changed its TLTRO (targeted long-term refinancing operations) rate to provide more favorable bank lending conditions and match that of its refinancing rate, erasing a previous 10 basis point spread.

A new system will see borrowers receive preferential rates if their eligible net lending exceeds a benchmark, providing an incentive for banks to use that money.