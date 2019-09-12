European stocks set to open higher on ECB stimulus hopes and US tariff delay

President Trump tweeted he will delay increasing tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods from Oct. 1 to Oct. 15.Politicsread more
"When you see those terrific camera options for the new iPhone, you know what that's for?" asks Jim Cramer. "Instagram."Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Oracle's Mark Hurd, who was hired by founder Larry Ellison in 2010, is taking a leave of absence, the company said on Wednesday.Technologyread more
The White House is expected to discuss indexing capital gains to inflation, a tax proposal that Trump appeared to back away from.Politicsread more
T. Boone Pickens was a wildcatter, corporate raider, hedge fund founder, and billionaire philanthropist.Investingread more
Consumer inflation and the outcome of the European Central Bank's rates meeting could both be market movers Thursday.Market Insiderread more
An outbreak of a mysterious vaping-linked lung disease has sickened hundreds and killed at least six people.Health and Scienceread more
The direct-to-consumer teeth-straightening company plans to start trading Thursday on the Nasdaq.Health and Scienceread more
The stocks of Starbucks, VMWare and Splunk have dipped recently, so now is the time to add them to your portfolio, Jim Cramer saysMad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Senator Kamala Harris could lose the support of some of her top big money supporters if she fails to make a dent in Thursdays debate.2020 Electionsread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Sept. 11.Market Insiderread more
European stocks were set to open higher Thursday as investors look ahead to an anticipated announcement of easing measures from the European Central Bank (ECB), while trade tensions between the U.S. and China showed signs of thawing.
The FTSE 100 was seen around 34 points higher at 7,372, the DAX was expected to open around 67 points higher at 12,427 and the CAC 40 was set to climb around 28 points to 5,646, according to IG data.
The ECB rate decision is expected at 12:45 p.m. London time, with markets widely anticipating a significant package of monetary stimulus from the central bank, but analysts and ECB officials are striking slightly different tones on its magnitude.
Stocks received a boost Wednesday after President Donald Trump announced a two-week delay to the increased tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese imports expected on October 1. Trump said pushing the imposition of the duties back to October 15 was intended as a "gesture of good will" as the world's two largest economies continue a two-year long trade war.
Asian stocks traded mostly higher Thursday afternoon on the news, with Japan's Nikkei leading gains.
Back in Europe, Brexit remains in focus despite the suspension of the U.K. Parliament. The British government bowed to pressure to publish its plans for a no-deal Brexit on Wednesday night, revealing warnings of severe disruption to cross-Channel routes which would impact the supply of medicines and certain types of fresh foods.
The "Operation Yellowhammer" paper also anticipates protests and counter-protests, and a possible rise in public disorder.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday reiterated his pledge to ditch the controversial Irish "backstop" from the Withdrawal Agreement negotiated by his predecessor Theresa May. European leaders have previously said the mechanism, which relates to maintaining a seamless border on the island of Ireland, is non-negotiable.
In corporate news, Britain's Finance Ministry has said it will scrutinize a $36.6 billion takeover offer from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing for the London Stock Exchange, while Italian leaders have also vowed to monitor the deal closely to ensure Italy's stock exchange is protected should the deal go through.