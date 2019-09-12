Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe loses effort to avoid potential criminal charges from Justice Department

Skip Navigation
Top Stories

Here's what happened in the US stock market over crazy 12 hours

Here's what investors need to know about what's happening in this rapidly changing U.S. market environment.

Mnuchin: US Treasury 'seriously considering' 50-year bond next...

The U.S. could be issuing 50-year bonds as soon as next year as the government looks for cheaper and longer-term ways to finance its burgeoning debt load, Treasury Secretary...

SmileDirectClub slides after opening at $20.55 in stock market...

The company priced its IPO at $23 per share on Wednesday, raising $1.3 billion and valuing the online dentistry company at $8.9 billion.

Dow rises more than 150 points after tariff delay, ECB bond...

Stocks inched closer to record highs as Wall Street digested a slew of trade news along with a large bond buying program in Europe.

A top Senate Democrat has new plan to revamp the capital gains...

Sen. Ron Wyden, the ranking Democrat on the Senate finance committee, proposes raising taxes on capital gains to the same rates as ordinary income.

Your Social Security checks could see a modest increase in 2020

One new estimate pegs the Social Security cost-of-living adjustment at 1.6% next year. That means the average benefits would go up by about $23.40 per month. That may not be...

Senior White House official denies report US considering interim...

A senior White House official said the U.S. is "absolutely not" considering an interim trade deal with China.

Cramer says he has a soft spot for Elizabeth Warren

Those remarks add another layer to this week's back-and-forth between the senator and the "Mad Money" host, who on Tuesday reported Wall Street executives tell him that her...

Gap has a new plan to grow its Athleta, Janie and Jack businesses...

Gap Inc. said Thursday it's opening up its Athleta and Janie and Jack brands to be franchised outside of the U.S., building on its preexisting franchise business with the Gap,...

Amazon is hosting its big new hardware event on Sept. 25

Amazon is hosting its big annual hardware event on Sept. 25 in Seattle.

Trump says China will be buying 'large amounts' of US...

President Donald Trump said China will start purchasing U.S. farm goods "in large amounts."

Amazon will start letting random people provide Alexa answers

Alexa Answers is meant to expand the smart digital assistant's knowledge base to keep it competitive with the Google Assistant and Apple's Siri. But as other platforms such as...

Politics

Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe loses effort to avoid potential criminal charges from Justice Department

Dan Mangan@_DanMangan
Kevin Breuninger@KevinWilliamB
Key Points
  • Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe has lost a bid to avoid being criminally charged by the Justice Department with lying to federal agents.
  • Lawyers for McCabe, who has not yet been charged in the case, met last month with a top Justice official.
  • The Washington Post reported last week that federal prosecutors for months have been using a grand jury to investigate McCabe, a critic of President Donald Trump.
Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe.
Getty Images

Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe has failed in his efforts to convince the Justice Department not to file potential criminal charges against him for allegedly lying to federal agents, NBC News reported Thursday.

Lawyers for McCabe, who has not been charged in the case, reportedly met last month with a top Justice official the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia and in what were believed to be talks seeking to dissuade then from filing criminal charges.

The Washington Post reported last week that federal prosecutors for months have been using a grand jury to investigate McCabe, a critic of President Donald Trump.

McCabe, 51, had served as acting director of the FBI after Trump fired James Comey in 2017.

McCabe himself was fired by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions in March 2018, a day before his planned retirement. His termination denied him a full pension.

The Justice Department has said he was fired because he broke FBI rules by improperly disclosing information to journalists related to an investigation into Hillary Clinton.

A Justice Department inspector general report later found McCabe had "lacked candor, including under oath" in describing those disclosures to investigators. McCabe has dispute the report's conclusions.

The Justice Department and a lawyer for McCabe did not immediately respond to CNBC's requests for comment Thursday.

VIDEO1:5501:55
White House: Should be calls for concern over Andrew McCabe behavior
Closing Bell

McCabe last month sued the Justice Department over his firing, claiming it was "politically motivated and retaliatory."

Trump has repeatedly criticized McCabe, whom he has blamed, along with Comey, for what he has called a baseless investigation into whether Trump's campaign conspired with Russians to affect the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.

In late August, McCabe joined CNN as a contributor to the cable news network.

CNN did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment on Thursday.

Also last month, the Justice Department inspector general's office said Comey violated department and FBI policies, as well as his employment agreement, in his handling of memos documenting conversations with Trump.

But Comey — who Trump fired in May 2017 after allegedly pressuring the FBI chief to drop a investigation into Trump former national security adviser Michael Flynn — is not being prosecuted for the alleged violations detailed in the scathing IG report.

The report focused on Comey's "disclosure of sensitive investigative information and handling of certain memoranda," which included how he created, stored and handled seven memos detailing "one-to-one" interactions with Trump between January and April 2017.