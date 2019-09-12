Here's how much other people really tip

The U.S. could be issuing 50-year bonds as soon as next year as the government looks for cheaper and longer-term ways to finance its burgeoning debt load, Treasury Secretary...Economyread more
Stocks cut their gains after a senior Trump administration official denied a report about the U.S. mulling over an interim trade deal with China.US Marketsread more
A senior White House official said the U.S. is "absolutely not" considering an interim trade deal with China.Marketsread more
Sen. Ron Wyden, the ranking Democrat on the Senate finance committee, proposes raising taxes on capital gains to the same rates as ordinary income.Politicsread more
President Donald Trump said China will start purchasing U.S. farm goods "in large amounts."Marketsread more
The EPA proposed replacing the 2015 water rule in December following an executive order from President Donald Trump, who has criticized the regulations for curbing the rights...Scienceread more
Leaders of 145 companies wrote a letter to the Senate Thursday, urging the governmental body to take action on gun safety.Retailread more
Dunkin' invested $100 million in its U.S. business to refresh the brand and become a key player in coffee. It's now looking to expand from its Northeast stronghold and rival...Restaurantsread more
RH, previously known as Restoration Hardware, is considering a $300 million notes offering.Retailread more
More than one in four high school students in the U.S. use e-cigarettes as teen vaping rates surged to yet another record despite efforts to control the epidemic, according to...Health and Scienceread more
President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen has first-hand knowledge of hush money payoffs to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, two women who claim they had sex with...Politicsread more
Saying thank you with cash has always been a little tricky.
Although etiquette experts suggest tipping 15% to 20% for most services, some people are more generous than others and many aren't giving a gratuity at all.
Among all diners who leave tips, the average was 19%, according to a study by CreditCards.com.
Men also average 19%, the study found, a little more than women, who leave 18%, on average.
However, women were more likely than their male counterparts to always tip their hair stylists, waitstaff and food delivery, CreditCards.com found.
When broken down by generation, millennials tip 22%, on average, compared to just 17% for baby boomers. Boomers were the more consistent tippers, however.
More from Personal Finance:
Don't ignore safety-net expenses — it could cost you
Swap out a few spending habits and watch your savings mount
Average FICO score hits all-time high
The rise of mobile payments at coffee bars, food trucks and ride shares has made it harder for consumers to know when it's appropriate to tip and how much, according to Ted Rossman, industry analyst at CreditCards.com. "There's a whole big murky middle."
When presented with a variety of suggested tipping options, about 1 in 6 millennials said they regularly choose the lowest option, and nearly 1 in 5 gives no tip — more than any other age group.
In addition, reports that Instacart and other delivery companies, including Doordash, were using customer tips to subsidize the fees the company paid to drivers have added to the confusion around tipping, Rossman added. (Both companies have since stopped that practice.)
"When in doubt, it's nice to give something," Rossman said. CreditCards.com surveyed more than 2,500 adults in August.