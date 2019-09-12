Mnuchin says the Treasury is 'seriously considering' issuing a 50-year bond next year

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
Futures rose as investors cheered a delay to tariffs against Chinese imports along with announcement European Central Bank announcement.US Markets
The European Central Bank (ECB) announced a massive new bond-buying program Thursday in a bid to stimulate the ailing euro zone economy.Central Banks
Mnuchin said Thursday that President Trump could strike a pact with China at any time, but is focused on holding out for a "good" deal.Markets
Democratic frontrunners Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren are finally set to square off face to face.2020 Elections
Sen. Elizabeth Warren proposed an across-the-board increase in Social Security benefits, financed by new taxes on high-income Americans.Politics
Asian shares were generally higher after Trump said he will delay increasing tariffs on $250 billion of Chinese goods as "a gesture of good will."World Economy
Growth stocks are falling out of favor this month, but traders agree Disney still looks like a buy.Trading Nation
Forty-eight percent of active U.S. stock funds outperformed their passive peers over the 12 months through June, up from 37% year-over-year, according to Morningstar.Markets
U.S. stock futures point to a strong open on Wall Street, after President Trump tweeted Wednesday night a "good will" China tariff delay.Markets
Walmart said Thursday it will be expanding a new "unlimited" grocery delivery service, which costs users $98 annually, to 1,400 stores this fall.Retail
The U.S. could be issuing 50-year bonds as soon as next year as the government looks for cheaper and longer-term ways to finance its burgeoning debt load, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC on Thursday.
