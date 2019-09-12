Mnuchin says the Treasury is 'seriously considering' issuing a 50-year bond next year

Skip Navigation
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Oracle, Blackstone,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Market Insiderread more

Stock futures rise after tariff delay, ECB bond buying program

Futures rose as investors cheered a delay to tariffs against Chinese imports along with announcement European Central Bank announcement.

US Marketsread more

European Central Bank cuts its deposit rate, launches new...

The European Central Bank (ECB) announced a massive new bond-buying program Thursday in a bid to stimulate the ailing euro zone economy.

Central Banksread more

Mnuchin says Trump wants a 'good' deal for US workers

Mnuchin said Thursday that President Trump could strike a pact with China at any time, but is focused on holding out for a "good" deal.

Marketsread more

Here are the business issues to watch in the third Democratic...

Democratic frontrunners Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren are finally set to square off face to face.

2020 Electionsread more

Elizabeth Warren proposes sweeping increase in Social Security...

Sen. Elizabeth Warren proposed an across-the-board increase in Social Security benefits, financed by new taxes on high-income Americans.

Politicsread more

Trump's 'small concession' doesn't mean the trade war is ending

Asian shares were generally higher after Trump said he will delay increasing tariffs on $250 billion of Chinese goods as "a gesture of good will."

World Economyread more

As growth falls out of favor, traders say one stock could still...

Growth stocks are falling out of favor this month, but traders agree Disney still looks like a buy.

Trading Nationread more

Nearly half of stock pickers beat their passive peers over the...

Forty-eight percent of active U.S. stock funds outperformed their passive peers over the 12 months through June, up from 37% year-over-year, according to Morningstar.

Marketsread more

5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

U.S. stock futures point to a strong open on Wall Street, after President Trump tweeted Wednesday night a "good will" China tariff delay.

Marketsread more

Walmart is expanding its 'unlimited' grocery delivery service...

Walmart said Thursday it will be expanding a new "unlimited" grocery delivery service, which costs users $98 annually, to 1,400 stores this fall.

Retailread more

China wants a two-track approach to the trade talks, WSJ reports

China wants to draw a line between talks about trade and other foreign affairs, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Marketsread more
Economy

Mnuchin says the Treasury is 'seriously considering' issuing a 50-year bond next year

Jeff Cox@JeffCoxCNBCcom

The U.S. could be issuing 50-year bonds as soon as next year as the government looks for cheaper and longer-term ways to finance its burgeoning debt load, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC on Thursday.

This is a developing news story.