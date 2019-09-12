Saudi Arabia says deeper OPEC cuts will be considered in December, calls for better compliance

Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman (2nd R), UAE's Minister of Energy and Industry Suhail al-Mazrouei (L), OPEC's Secretary General Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo (2nd L) and Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak attend as Opec-JMMC meeting in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi on September 12, 2019.

Saudi Arabia's newly appointed energy minister said the country would keep overcomplying with production cuts and deeper cuts would be discussed at OPEC's next full meeting.

The comments come as OPEC's policy committee, the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), met in Abu Dhabi Thursday to discuss global oil market developments.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said that the meeting was productive, fruitful and transparent.

"And more important(ly) I think every participant did see that there is a role to play and a way to improve this endeavor," Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said at a press conference, shortly after the JMMC meeting concluded.

Sitting alongside his Russian counterpart, Abdulaziz said Thursday's talks had "awakened" Riyadh and Moscow to a "new reality."

He suggested both countries had not been "too inclusive" to other OPEC members in previous meetings, before adding this would change over the coming months.

"I think our colleagues have welcomed this change," Abdulaziz said.

Shortly thereafter, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak stressed it was "extremely important" for all members signed up to the declaration of production cuts to reach full compliance.

He also reiterated Moscow's commitment to the agreement.﻿