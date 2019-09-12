Saudi Arabia says deeper OPEC cuts will be considered in December, calls for better compliance

Asian shares were generally higher after Trump said he will delay increasing tariffs on $250 billion of Chinese goods as "a gesture of good will."World Economyread more
President Trump tweeted he will delay increasing tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods from Oct. 1 to Oct. 15.Politicsread more
The meeting comes as some ECB hawks have been trying to downplay the chances of a huge stimulus package.Central Banksread more
An outbreak of a mysterious vaping-linked lung disease has sickened hundreds and killed at least six people.Health and Scienceread more
Gold prices are cooling down after a red-hot summer. Oppenheimer's Ari Wald says the drop could continue.Trading Nationread more
The direct-to-consumer teeth-straightening company plans to start trading Thursday on the Nasdaq.Health and Scienceread more
Months before Jeffrey Epstein was arrested on child sex trafficking charges, the former friend of President Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton was being...Politicsread more
"When you see those terrific camera options for the new iPhone, you know what that's for?" asks Jim Cramer. "Instagram."Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects the U.S. to challenge Saudi Arabia's position as the world's leading oil exporter.Oilread more
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Thursday libra would put the sovereignty of governments at risk.Technologyread more
Anheuser-Busch InBev, which shelved a Hong Kong IPO of its Asia Pacific unit in July, is planning to raise about $5 billion from a revived float.Food & Beverageread more
Saudi Arabia's newly appointed energy minister said the country would keep overcomplying with production cuts and deeper cuts would be discussed at OPEC's next full meeting.
The comments come as OPEC's policy committee, the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), met in Abu Dhabi Thursday to discuss global oil market developments.
Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said that the meeting was productive, fruitful and transparent.
"And more important(ly) I think every participant did see that there is a role to play and a way to improve this endeavor," Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said at a press conference, shortly after the JMMC meeting concluded.
Sitting alongside his Russian counterpart, Abdulaziz said Thursday's talks had "awakened" Riyadh and Moscow to a "new reality."
He suggested both countries had not been "too inclusive" to other OPEC members in previous meetings, before adding this would change over the coming months.
"I think our colleagues have welcomed this change," Abdulaziz said.
Shortly thereafter, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak stressed it was "extremely important" for all members signed up to the declaration of production cuts to reach full compliance.
He also reiterated Moscow's commitment to the agreement.
When asked how OPEC planned to navigate President Donald Trump's social media missives on the oil market, Abdulaziz replied: "The president is the president. He is entitled to tweet anything he wants."
This meeting is of particular interest as it comes after defacto OPEC leader Saudi Arabia appointed new Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman to replace Khalid al-Falih.
However, the 14-member producer organization is not expected to deviate from its current policy of collaborating with non-OPEC producers to curb oil production.
The full coalition will next meet in Vienna, Austria in early December to decide whether any further action is required for 2020.
Since 2017, OPEC and a group of other non-OPEC producers led by Russia (collectively known as "OPEC+") have cut their oil production in a bid to rebalance oil markets and support prices.
The OPEC+ deal was forged after a period of slumping oil prices following a glut in supply and soft demand. The current agreement has been extended several times and is set to last until March 2020.
The defacto leader of OPEC, Saudi Arabia, and Russia are the most influential members of OPEC+ and the energy ministers from both countries have said that they are committed to the deal.
However, the potential for price declines is present amid a rising U.S. shale oil supply and a faltering demand outlook.
On Thursday, benchmark Brent crude was trading at $60.96 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at $55.99 a barrel.
Oil markets have taken comfort from a postponement of the next round of China tariffs by President Donald Trump and data showing a sharp drop in U.S. crude oil stockpiles.
This is a breaking news story, please check back later for more.