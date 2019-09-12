Self-employed? Here's why your retirement savings are falling short

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Here's what happened in the US stock market over crazy 12 hours

Here's what investors need to know about what's happening in this rapidly changing U.S. market environment.

Marketsread more

Mnuchin: US Treasury 'seriously considering' 50-year bond next...

The U.S. could be issuing 50-year bonds as soon as next year as the government looks for cheaper and longer-term ways to finance its burgeoning debt load, Treasury Secretary...

Economyread more

SmileDirectClub slides after opening at $20.55 in stock market...

The company priced its IPO at $23 per share on Wednesday, raising $1.3 billion and valuing the online dentistry company at $8.9 billion.

Health and Scienceread more

Dow rises more than 150 points after tariff delay, ECB bond...

Stocks inched closer to record highs as Wall Street digested a slew of trade news along with a large bond buying program in Europe.

US Marketsread more

A top Senate Democrat has new plan to revamp the capital gains...

Sen. Ron Wyden, the ranking Democrat on the Senate finance committee, proposes raising taxes on capital gains to the same rates as ordinary income.

Politicsread more

Your Social Security checks could see a modest increase in 2020

One new estimate pegs the Social Security cost-of-living adjustment at 1.6% next year. That means the average benefits would go up by about $23.40 per month. That may not be...

Personal Financeread more

Senior White House official denies report US considering interim...

A senior White House official said the U.S. is "absolutely not" considering an interim trade deal with China.

Marketsread more

Cramer says he has a soft spot for Elizabeth Warren

Those remarks add another layer to this week's back-and-forth between the senator and the "Mad Money" host, who on Tuesday reported Wall Street executives tell him that her...

Politicsread more

Gap has a new plan to grow its Athleta, Janie and Jack businesses...

Gap Inc. said Thursday it's opening up its Athleta and Janie and Jack brands to be franchised outside of the U.S., building on its preexisting franchise business with the Gap,...

Retailread more

Amazon is hosting its big new hardware event on Sept. 25

Amazon is hosting its big annual hardware event on Sept. 25 in Seattle.

Technologyread more

Trump says China will be buying 'large amounts' of US...

President Donald Trump said China will start purchasing U.S. farm goods "in large amounts."

Marketsread more

Amazon will start letting random people provide Alexa answers

Alexa Answers is meant to expand the smart digital assistant's knowledge base to keep it competitive with the Google Assistant and Apple's Siri. But as other platforms such as...

Technologyread more
Personal Finance

Self-employed? Here's why your retirement savings are falling short

Darla Mercado@darla_mercado
Key Points
  • Only 13% of self-employed people who run a single-person business participate in a workplace retirement plan, according to a study from The Pew Charitable Trusts.
  • Self-employed workers running a one-person shop have a median $50,656 saved in defined contribution plans.
  • Options for the self-employed include the SEP IRA and the solo 401(k).
Opening a new business takes planning, time, money and passion.
PeopleImages | E+ | Getty Images

If you're your own boss, chances are you aren't doing enough to save for retirement.

Just over 1 in 10 of self-employed individuals in a single-person business is currently participating in a workplace retirement plan, according to data from The Pew Charitable Trusts.

In comparison, 72% of employees in larger companies utilized a 401(k) at work, the organization found.

Pew studied a total of 4,269 workers aged 50 to 64 in 2012 and 2014. The self-employed participants were divided into solo and multi-person firms.

Entrepreneurs get so wrapped up in the day-to-day running of their businesses that retirement planning often takes a back seat — until the IRS comes looking for its share.

"That very first tax bill is what spurs them to set up a retirement plan," said Kelley Long, a CPA and member of the American Institute of CPAs' consumer financial education advocates.

That's because entrepreneurs may be able to claim a tax credit for the cost of setting up a plan at work.

"Your CPA will say that this is what you owe, and they'll suggest from the outset that they set up a SEP IRA [simplified employee pension individual retirement account] or a solo 401(k)," she said.

Low balances, higher risk

VIDEO1:5201:52
Six ways to start saving for retirement
Invest in You: Ready. Set. Grow.

Among workers who had retirement plans at their current jobs, self-employed individuals running solo companies had an average balance of $61,735 saved, versus traditional workers' mean balance of $122,800.

Business owners with multi-person firms had the highest account balances, with a mean value of $384,737. They also tended to work the most hours and earn the highest wages.

"It is possible that lawyers, doctors, engineers, architects or other 'knowledge professions' predominate in this group," Pew said in its study.

Further, entrepreneurs going solo also tended to make less money. They had median weekly wages of $543.47, according to Pew. Meanwhile, traditional employees had median weekly wages of $920.

Entrepreneurs with multiple workers fared best: They earned a median of $1,200 a week.

Kick off a plan

Luca Sage | Getty Images

Independent workers miss out on the "nudges" about retirement saving that 9-to-5 employees get at work, including automatic enrollment into a 401(k) plan and automatic escalation of workers' contributions.

That means the burden of selecting the right retirement plan and dutifully saving in it is entirely up to the entrepreneur.

"For the everyday Joe with a gig-economy job, you can narrow it down to the SEP IRA or the solo 401(k)," said Aaron Pottichen, senior vice president of Alliant Retirement Consulting in Austin.

"You have to understand the differences between the two and how much you can afford to save," he said.

Work with your CPA or financial advisor to determine which is right for you. Here are a few features of the SEP IRA and the solo 401(k).

VIDEO1:3601:36
Five ways to keep your side hustle from taking over your life
Invest in You: Ready. Set. Grow.

Solo 401(k). Entrepreneurs wear two hats in the eyes of the IRS when it comes to retirement savings: They are both employers and employees.

As a result, they can contribute up to $56,000 to the retirement plan.

Here's how: They can make employee deferrals of up to $19,000, plus $6,000 if they're 50 and over. These entrepreneurs can also make employer contributions to the plan, based on their net self-employment income.

Business owners with a solo 401(k) can also add a Roth option.

More from Personal Finance:
Your Social Security checks could get bigger next year
Denied from public service loan forgiveness? What to do
Here's how much people really tip

While this means you'll pay taxes up front, your money will grow free of taxes in the Roth 401(k). You'll also be able to take tax-free withdrawals in retirement.

Separately, advisors like that entrepreneurs have the option of taking a loan from a solo 401(k) if it's necessary. You can't do that with an IRA.

SEP IRA. Employers are limited to contributions of either 25% of the employee's compensation or $56,000 for 2019.

Elective salary deferrals by employees and catch-up contributions for people aged 50 and up aren't allowed. SEP IRAs are funded only by the employer.

From a business owner's point of view, SEPs are cheap and easy to manage, said Pottichen.

Be sure to consider the cost and the flexibility of the plans when you work with your CPA or advisor to decide.

"With a self-employed 401(k), you might have some administrative costs you won't see with the SEP IRA," said Pottichen. "But there's also a lot of flexibility with the self-employed 401(k)."