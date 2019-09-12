Self-employed? Here's why your retirement savings are falling short

If you're your own boss, chances are you aren't doing enough to save for retirement.

Just over 1 in 10 of self-employed individuals in a single-person business is currently participating in a workplace retirement plan, according to data from The Pew Charitable Trusts.

In comparison, 72% of employees in larger companies utilized a 401(k) at work, the organization found.

Pew studied a total of 4,269 workers aged 50 to 64 in 2012 and 2014. The self-employed participants were divided into solo and multi-person firms.

Entrepreneurs get so wrapped up in the day-to-day running of their businesses that retirement planning often takes a back seat — until the IRS comes looking for its share.

"That very first tax bill is what spurs them to set up a retirement plan," said Kelley Long, a CPA and member of the American Institute of CPAs' consumer financial education advocates.

That's because entrepreneurs may be able to claim a tax credit for the cost of setting up a plan at work.

"Your CPA will say that this is what you owe, and they'll suggest from the outset that they set up a SEP IRA [simplified employee pension individual retirement account] or a solo 401(k)," she said.